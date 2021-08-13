Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) Investors

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) (“LifeStance”).



LifeStance is one of the nation’s largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions.

On August 11, 2021, LifeStance announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company reported a $70 million net loss in the second quarter and issued third quarter guidance that missed estimates as healthcare companies struggle to retain physicians suffering burnout by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following this news, LifeStance’s stock price was down over 47% in early morning trading on August 12, 2021.

