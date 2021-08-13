Viper Networks Reached Definitive Agreement with 21 Suburban Cities in Greater Chicago to Launch Smart City Projects in 2021

TROY, Mich., Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Networks, Inc. (OTC Pink: VPER), an international leader in the LED Street Lights products and integrated Smart City solutions, is pleased to announce that it has reached a final 20-year agreement with a consortium of 21 cities throughout suburban Chicago, Illinois; to build and operate a variety of smart city projects.



Cities are looking to take advantage of the latest $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill that just passed this week, and Viper Networks is prime to partner with the latest technology and services, and launch Smart City Projects nationwide. As American cities begin to transform their infrastructure, Viper Networks is focused on providing municipalities with the ability to efficiently control and adjust street lighting, monitor activities, provide state-of-art communication, enhance security and manage traffic; all while reducing the environmental footprint and creating new revenue sources.

Viper is making it even easier to buy with its latest infrastructure-as-a-service combined with a revenue-share model, allowing cities to quickly deploy infrastructure without heavy upfront capital and thus removing barrier to entry; in exchange cities share the upside of new revenues with Viper, such as advertising or artificial-intelligence-based traffic violations, generating a long-term mutually beneficial relation.

The project is commencing in the cities of Palos Hills and Justice, gradually adding infrastructure with a target rollout of approximately 2,000 smart poles by the second half of 2022. This will drive an annualized revenue of $10 million before adding the revenue share.

Viper Networks will showcase new smart poles with smart wireless control, camera and wireless 6E and 5G interconnection, digital advertising panels, smart LED lights, WiFi, and fiber optics interconnection in the Greater Chicago area this fall. We will have media companies for live streaming at the opening of the project.

Mr. Farid Shouekani, Viper Networks CEO and President, commented: “We began this unique Public Private relationship with Illinois suburban cities over three years ago with a Memorandum of Understanding. Today, our company’s further enhanced technology coupled with the country’s historical infrastructure bill passage are truly coming together for the greater good. We are thrilled to be making this happen shortly and every shareholder should begin to understand the significance of applying what we are doing in Greater Chicago on a national basis. Expect further updates this month.”

