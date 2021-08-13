CIO Leadership: Leveraging Advanced Technologies in the Pivot to Industry 4.0 Will Power the Discussion at HMG Strategy’s Detroit CIO Summit on Sept. 14

WESTPORT, Conn., Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is thrilled to be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Detroit CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 14. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that business technology executives face today – and into the future.



Critical topics to be explored at the 2021 HMG Live! Detroit CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include real-world use cases for applying the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), edge computing and other advanced technologies to enable manufacturers to make the pivot to Industry 4.0; opportunities for leveraging low-code development to drive faster business results; along with recommendations for making businesses more sustainable and resilient.

“Companies are facing a wide range of geo-economic, cyber, supply chain and competitive disruptions,” said Hunter Muller President and CEO at HMG Strategy. “Part of the value that CIOs and business technology leaders bring to the executive table is their ability to identify use cases for advanced technologies that can help move the needle for the business and enable their companies to gain a competitive edge.”

HMG Strategy’s 2021 HMG Live! Detroit CIO Executive Leadership Summit will be held on September 14. Timely topics to be discussed include the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and how to apply lloT, edge computing and other advanced technologies to enable manufacturers to make the pivot to Industry 4.0 while applying these technologies securely; the benefits of embracing a low-code approach to application development and the challenges that must be overcome; along with mastering soft skills for leadership success.

World-class CIOs and business technology executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! Detroit CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 14 include:

Mohamed (Mo) Abuali , Managing Partner/Chief Evangelist, IoTco

, Managing Partner/Chief Evangelist, IoTco David Decker , Director IT, American Axle & Manufacturing

, Director IT, American Axle & Manufacturing Arun DeSouza , Chief Information Security & Privacy Officer, Nexteer Automotive Corporation

, Chief Information Security & Privacy Officer, Nexteer Automotive Corporation Tamara Faber-Doty , Chief Digital Officer and VP IT, Consumers Energy

, Chief Digital Officer and VP IT, Consumers Energy Maru Flores , Global Collaboration and Productivity Technology Services, Ford Motor Company

, Global Collaboration and Productivity Technology Services, Ford Motor Company David Franco , Director of Exceptional Academy, Living and Learning Enrichment Center

, Director of Exceptional Academy, Living and Learning Enrichment Center Dennis Hodges , CIO, Inteva Products LLC

, CIO, Inteva Products LLC Mike Homant , Director, Enterprise Technology Operations, Department of Innovation and Technology, City of Detroit

, Director, Enterprise Technology Operations, Department of Innovation and Technology, City of Detroit David Jackson , Partner, Mercer

, Partner, Mercer Tony Kaczmarek , VP, Product Management, Plex

, VP, Product Management, Plex Adriana Karaboutis , Chief Information and Digital Officer, National Grid

, Chief Information and Digital Officer, National Grid Thomas Kelly , Executive Director and CEO, Automation Alley

, Executive Director and CEO, Automation Alley Kelly Knepley , CIO, Dexco Global

, CIO, Dexco Global Sanjay Kumar , Senior Principal, Siemens Digital Industries

, Senior Principal, Siemens Digital Industries Miroslav Samoylenko , Director of Integration Architecture, Trane Technologies

, Director of Integration Architecture, Trane Technologies Brandon Smith , VP of Development, human-I-T

, VP of Development, human-I-T Matthew Thomas, Managing Director, Accenture



Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Detroit CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Akamai, Apptio, Auth0, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Illumio, NPower, Rimini Street, Inc., RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SentinelOne, SIM Detroit, Skybox Security, Zoom and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2021 HMG Live! Detroit CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Global CISO Executive Leadership Summit on September 15. Key topics to be explored by CISOs and security leaders at this event will include recommendations for educating the board on cybersecurity and risk, the evolving role of the CISO along with the types of skills needed by cyber professionals to defend the organization on a go-forward basis.

Top-level CISOs and industry executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! Global CISO Executive Leadership Summit on September 15 will include:

Abhishek Agarwal , CISO, Fresenius Medical Care North America

, CISO, Fresenius Medical Care North America Mike Coogan , Director of Information Security and CISO, Waste Management

, Director of Information Security and CISO, Waste Management Anthony DeCristofaro , CEO, Qnext

, CEO, Qnext Arun DeSouza, Chief Information Security & Privacy Officer, Nexteer Automotive Corporation

Chief Information Security & Privacy Officer, Nexteer Automotive Corporation Wanda Jones-Heath , CISO/DAF Principal Cyber Advisor, U.S. Air Force

, CISO/DAF Principal Cyber Advisor, U.S. Air Force Steve Katz , Owner, Security Risk Solutions, LLC

, Owner, Security Risk Solutions, LLC Susan Koski , Head of Security & Enterprise Response, The PNC Financial Services Group

, Head of Security & Enterprise Response, The PNC Financial Services Group Tomas Maldonado , CISO, National Football League

, CISO, National Football League Frank Price , SVP & Chief Information Risk Officer, Hudson’s Bay Company

, SVP & Chief Information Risk Officer, Hudson’s Bay Company Jim Routh , CISO, MassMutual

, CISO, MassMutual Todd Thorsen , Director of Information Security, Risk Management and Compliance, Code42

, Director of Information Security, Risk Management and Compliance, Code42 Melissa Vice, Chief Operations Officer, Vulnerability Disclosure Program, DoD Cyber Crime Center

Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Global CISO Executive Leadership Summit include Akamai, Auth0, BetterCloud, Code42, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Illumio, Qnext, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, Skybox Security, Zoom and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2021 HMG Live! Global CISO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 16. Timely topics that will be discussed at this event will include recommendations for retaining, recruiting and reskilling a global hybrid workforce; how CISOs and security leaders are responding to President Biden’s Executive Order on Cybersecurity for their organizations; how best to respond to ransomware attacks and whether organizations should be paying cyber-criminals; along with recommendations for navigating the future course for digital disruption.

Prominent CIOs and industry executives who will be speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Benjamin Bingham , Senior Cybersecurity Executive for a Major Las Vegas Gaming/Entertainment Establishment

, Senior Cybersecurity Executive for a Major Las Vegas Gaming/Entertainment Establishment Stefanie Causey , Associate Partner, Salesforce Consulting Services – Financial Services Sector, IBM Global Business Services

, Associate Partner, Salesforce Consulting Services – Financial Services Sector, IBM Global Business Services Max Chan , CIO, Avnet

, CIO, Avnet James Costello , CISO, Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold

, CISO, Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Ricoh Danielson , Cyber Security Incident Response, Digital Forensic and Insider Risk

, Cyber Security Incident Response, Digital Forensic and Insider Risk Gary Desai , CIO, Discount Tire

, CIO, Discount Tire Frank Grimmelmann , President & CEO/Intelligence Liaison Officer, Arizona Cyber Threat Response Alliance

, President & CEO/Intelligence Liaison Officer, Arizona Cyber Threat Response Alliance Firasat Hussain , CTO, arrivia

, CTO, arrivia Nilesh Joshi , VP and Head of IT, Global Nephrology Solutions

, VP and Head of IT, Global Nephrology Solutions Rob Lloyd , CIO, City of San Jose

, CIO, City of San Jose Bianca Lochner , CIO, City of Scottsdale

, CIO, City of Scottsdale Jeff McKibben , VP and CIO, ON Semiconductor

, VP and CIO, ON Semiconductor Craig Moringiello , Assistant Special Agent in Charge, FBI Phoenix Cyber/Counter Intelligence/Technology

, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, FBI Phoenix Cyber/Counter Intelligence/Technology Rich Phillips , Senior Principal Security Architect, ON Semiconductor

, Senior Principal Security Architect, ON Semiconductor Peter Robinson , VP of Global Applications and Digital, Avnet

, VP of Global Applications and Digital, Avnet Atul Sahai , SVP, Strategy and Operations, Ally.io

, SVP, Strategy and Operations, Ally.io Kacey Sensenich , CTO, Rockingham County Schools

, CTO, Rockingham County Schools Muddu Sudhakar , CEO, Aisera

, CEO, Aisera Melissa Vice, Interim Director, Vulnerability Disclosure Program, DoD Cyber Crime Center



Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Aisera, Akamai, Ally.io, the Arizona Technology Council, Auth0, BetterCloud, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Code42, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Illumio, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, Skybox Security, SIM Arizona, Zoom and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2021 HMG Live! Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership and to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming CIO & CISO Summits, click here.

HMG STRATEGY’S UPCOMING WEBINARS AND DIGITAL ROUNDTABLES

On September 13, HMG Strategy will be hosting a webinar powered by Google Cloud on `Reimagining the Business Through Application Innovation.’ In this event, which will feature Chris Hood, Head of Business Platform Strategy at Google Cloud and Ken Russell, Chief Innovation Officer at Curran Biotech, the speakers will explore how innovative applications can help fuel collaboration, deliver personalized and insight-driven experiences and provide companies with a competitive edge.

To learn more about this event and to register, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s archived and upcoming webinars, click here.

HMG STRATEGY’S 2021 GLOBAL LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE AWARDS

The HMG Strategy 2021 Global Leadership Institute Awards honor exemplary technology leaders and leadership teams who are delivering exceptional value to their organizations. This award recognizes those who have reimagined and reinvented themselves to place their organizations on the fast track to groundbreaking transformation in dynamic times. Technology executives and their teams who receive these awards are being recognized for accomplishments in the following areas: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Leading into the C-suite; Creating New Go-to-Market Business Models; Modernizing Enterprise Architecture; and Building a Culture of Trust.

At its 2021 HMG Live! Atlanta CIO Executive Leadership Summit at the St. Regis Hotel on August 3, HMG Strategy recognized the following executives for their exemplary leadership:

Art Hopkins, Global Co-Leader of Technology Officers Practice, Russell Reynolds Associates

Lo Li, SVP, CTO Global Consumer Solutions, Equifax

Ryan Loy, CIO, EBSCO

Bates Turpen, CIO, Travelport

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s 2021 Global Leadership Institute Awards and to nominate a deserving executive, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Our regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent. HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-driven research services such as its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a new webinar series that’s designed to connect enterprise CISOs and security leaders with the most innovative cybersecurity companies from across the world.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/854bf231-0c9c-4354-bc24-9466001c642f