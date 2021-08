English Lithuanian

On 13 August 2021 Šiaulių Bankas AB transferred 312 502 own shares to the employees of the Bank and the Bank's subsidiaries as a deferred part of variable remuneration for 2017.

After this transfer the Bank has 687 498 own shares.

