Information on shares, voting rights and authorized capital

Šiaulių Bankas AB (hereinafter - the Bank) acquired its own shares and transferred the part of them to the employees of the Bank and the Bank's subsidiaries. Pursuant to Article 19(2) of the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania, the Bank provides information on the total number of voting rights granted by the shares issued by it and the amount of the authorized capital, the number of shares and their nominal value:

Type of shares Ordinary registered shares ISIN code LT0000102253 Bank‘s LEI code 549300TK038P6EV4YU51 Nominal value of 1 share, EUR 0.29 Number of shares, units 600 726 263 Authorised capital, EUR 174 210 616.27 Number of votes granted by all issued shares, units 600 726 263 Number of votes calculating the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders * 600 038 765

* according to Article 27 (4) of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania version which is in force at the time of publishing this information, in determining the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders, it is considered that the acquired own shares do not grant voting rights.

Additional information:

Deputy Director of Markets and Treasury Department

Pranas Gedgaudas, tel. +37041 59565, pranas.gedgaudas@sb.lt



