USI Named a Top Insurance Employer by Insurance Business America for Fourth Consecutive Year

VALHALLA, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Insurance Services (“USI”), a world leader in risk management, employee benefit and retirement consulting, has been named a “Top Insurance Employer” for the fourth consecutive year by Insurance Business America (IBA). Now in its fourth year, IBA’s annual Top Insurance Employer program ranks leading U.S. insurance organizations based on a series of employee satisfaction metrics, including benefits, compensation, culture, employee development and commitment to diversity and inclusion.



“It is an honor to see USI recognized again as one of IBA’s Top Insurance Employers,” shared Kim Van Orman, senior vice president and chief human resources officer for USI. “Over the last year and a half, our teams have shown incredible resilience in the face of a global pandemic, delivering critical client solutions and exceptional client service while navigating personal health and safety, and successfully adjusting to remote work environments and virtual collaboration techniques. We are proud of the inclusive, employee-focused culture we’re building at USI and remain committed to continuously innovating a supportive work environment that recognizes and rewards the dedication of our people.”



Michael Sicard, USI’s chairman and chief executive officer, stated: “Our people are at the heart of everything we do at USI, and it’s their inspiring dedication and collaborative spirit that brings the USI ONE Advantage® to life for our clients and communities each day. Congratulations to all of our more than 8,000 team members for achieving this well-deserved industry workplace recognition for the fourth consecutive year.”



IBA’s Top Insurance Employer program consists of a two-phase qualification process, including an employer and an anonymous employee satisfaction survey. Company results are distributed across four separate categories based on the number of employees and overall employee satisfaction scores. Learn more about IBA’s Top Insurance Employers program.



About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, New York, USI connects over 8,000 industry-leading professionals from approximately 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.





###

Attachment