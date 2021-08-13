Priority Income Fund Announces Preferred Stock Distributions for September 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priority Income Fund, Inc. ("Priority Income Fund" or the "Fund") is pleased to announce the declaration of distributions on shares of the Fund’s 7.00% Series D Term Preferred Stock due 2029 (“Series D”), 6.375% Series E Term Preferred Stock due 2024 (“Series E”), 6.625% Series F Term Preferred Stock due 2027 (“Series F”), 6.250% Series G Term Preferred Stock due 2026 (“Series G”), 6.000% Series H Term Preferred Stock due 2026 (“Series H”), 6.125% Series I Term Preferred Stock due 2028 (“Series I”), and 6.000% Series J Term Preferred Stock due 2028 (“Series J”).



Ex-Dividend Date Record Date Payable Date Distribution per Share Series D September 14, 2021 September 15, 2021 September 30, 2021 $0.43750 Series E September 14, 2021 September 15, 2021 September 30, 2021 $0.39844 Series F September 14, 2021 September 15, 2021 September 30, 2021 $0.41406 Series G September 14, 2021 September 15, 2021 September 30, 2021 $0.39497 Series H September 14, 2021 September 15, 2021 September 30, 2021 $0.60000 Series I September 14, 2021 September 15, 2021 September 30, 2021 $0.43811 Series J September 14, 2021 September 15, 2021 September 30, 2021 $0.20833

About Priority Income Fund

Priority Income Fund, Inc., is a registered closed-end fund that was created to acquire and grow an investment portfolio primarily consisting of senior secured loans or pools of senior secured loans known as collateralized loan obligations ("CLOs"). Such loans will generally have a floating interest rate and include a first lien on the assets of the respective borrowers, which typically are private and public companies based in the United States. The Fund is managed by Priority Senior Secured Income Management, LLC, which is owned 50% by Prospect Capital Management L.P. For more information, visit priorityincomefund.com.

About Prospect Capital Management L.P.

Headquartered in New York City, Prospect is an SEC-registered investment adviser that, along with its predecessors and affiliates, has a more than 30-year history of investing in and managing high-yielding debt and equity investments using both private partnerships and publicly traded closed-end structures. Prospect and its affiliates employ a team of approximately 100 professionals who focus on credit-oriented investments yielding attractive current income. Prospect, together with its affiliates, has $6.7 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2021. For more information, call 212.448.0702 or visit prospectcapitalmanagement.com.

About Preferred Capital Securities, LLC

Preferred Capital Securities, LLC serves as the dealer manager for Priority Income Fund, Inc. and has been a member of FINRA/SIPC since 2015. Formed in 2013, PCS is a boutique investment banking firm that distributes real estate and credit investment products in private and public structures through broker dealers and registered investment advisors. The PCS team has raised over $2.3 billion of capital as a wholesale distributor for various alternative investment strategies. For more information, visit pcsalts.com.

Additional Information

Past performance is not indicative of future performance. Our distributions may exceed our earnings, and therefore, portions of the distributions that we make may be a return of the money that you originally invested and represent a return of capital to you for tax purposes. Such a return of capital is not immediately taxable, but reduces your tax basis in our shares, which may result in higher taxes for you even if your shares are sold at a price below your original investment.

Investors should consider the investment objective and policies, risk considerations, charges and ongoing expenses of an investment carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contains this and other information relevant to an investment in the fund. Please read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before you invest or send money. To obtain a prospectus, please contact your investment representative or Investor Services at 866.655.3650.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the future performance of Priority Income Fund, Inc. Words such as "believes," "expects," "projects," and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are highly likely to be affected by unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under the control of Priority Income Fund, Inc. and that Priority Income Fund, Inc. may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from any forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and Priority Income Fund, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

