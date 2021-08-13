Award Recognizes Youth Who Demonstrate Extraordinary Courage and Commitment

Memphis, TN, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Civil Rights Museum and Memphis-based International Paper are accepting applications for this year’s Keeper of the Dream Award, honoring 6th–12th graders throughout the Greater Memphis Area who have demonstrated a commitment to making lives better for others. Students can apply on the the National Civil Rights Museum’s website by September 10, 2021.

The Keeper of the Dream Award, now in its 18th year, is inspired by the National Civil Rights Museum Freedom Award, which honors men and women globally who are recognized for their work in the struggle for civil and human rights. The Keeper of the Dream Award recognizes young people who have demonstrated extraordinary courage, compassion, leadership and service and are forging paths to expand opportunities for others.

"The Keeper of the Dream Award celebrates students who are role models for all of us," said Dr. Alissa Campbell Shaw, International Paper senior manager, global corporate social responsibility and community engagement, and executive director of the IP Foundation. "We are looking forward to celebrating this year’s up and coming youth leaders who are making a difference in their communities."

“We are excited to have the Keeper of the Dream award back after its hiatus last year due to the pandemic,” said Dr. Noelle Trent, museum Director of Interpretation, Collections and Education and Student Forum managing producer. “We know there are numerous young people throughout the Mid-South who have worked to empower and improve their communities.”

Students in grades 6–12 are encouraged to apply by September 10, 2021. The application form, requirements, and other details are available on the National Civil Rights Museum’s website.

Award recipients will be recognized at the virtual Freedom Award Student Forum on October 14, 2021. Two winners in grades 6-8 and two winners in grades 9-12 will each receive $500, a trophy and a one-year family membership for up to five people to the National Civil Rights Museum. Relatives of International Paper and National Civil Rights Museum employees are not eligible.

The Student Forum is the opening event for the National Civil Rights Museum Freedom Award celebration which honors individuals worldwide for their work in the advancement of civil and human rights. This program allows students and educators the opportunity to hear from trailblazers fighting for civil rights. Recognizing that they began their life's journey as everyday people, these leaders tell their story on how they were able to accomplish extraordinary things because of their commitment to equality, justice and freedom.

About the National Civil Rights Museum

The NATIONAL CIVIL RIGHTS MUSEUM, located at the historic Lorraine Motel where civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated, gives a comprehensive overview of the American Civil Rights Movement from 1619 to the present. Since the Museum opened in 1991, millions of visitors from around the world have come, including more than 90,000 students annually. Serving as the new public square, the Museum is steadfast in its mission to chronicle the American Civil Rights Movement, examine today’s global civil and human rights issues, provoke thoughtful debate and serve as a catalyst for positive social change. A Smithsonian Affiliate and an internationally acclaimed cultural institution, the Museum was recognized as TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Top 5% U.S. Museum, USA Today's Top 10 Best American Iconic Attractions; Top 10 Best Historical Spots in the U.S. by TLC's Family Travel; Must See by the Age of 15 by Budget Travel and Kids; Top 10, American Treasures by USA Today; and Best Memphis Attraction by The Commercial Appeal and the Memphis Business Journal.

About International Paper

International Paper is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa and Russia. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable world-wide commerce; pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness; and papers that facilitate education and communication. We are headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., employ approximately 48,000 colleagues and serve more than 25,000 customers in 150 countries. Net sales for 2020 were $21 billion. For more information about International Paper, our products and global citizenship efforts, please visit internationalpaper.com.

