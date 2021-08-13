Brachytherapy Market Size to Grow Significantly at 10.9% CAGR by 2028 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brachytherapy Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Brachytherapy Market Information by Type, Device, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2028” the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period 2020-2028.

Brachytherapy Market Scope:

Brachytherapy is a type of radiation therapy in which a source of radiation is put near the area that has to be treated. The Greek word brachy means "short distance," and therapy means "treatment." Cervical cancer, breast cancer, skin cancer, and other malignancies can all be treated with it. Brachytherapy cure rates are comparable to surgery or external beam therapy (EBT).

Competitive Landscape:

The notable players of the market are:

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (US)

Eckert & Ziegler (Germany)

C. R. Bard, Inc (US)

Argon Medical Devices, Inc. (US)

Elekta AB (Sweden)

IsoRay Medical, Inc. (US)

IsoAid (US)

Market Drives

Because to the rising occurrence of various types of malignancies, as well as its short treatment period and great efficiency, brachytherapy is becoming more popular. Its treatment outcomes also show an increased cure rate, which is helping to drive the industry forward. During the forecast period, the market is expected to develop due to rising cancer prevalence, technological advancements, and a considerable increase in the utilization of brachytherapy. Brachytherapy is a type of radiation therapy that is used to treat cancer patients. Catheters are used to insert the radioactive materials into the body. Radiation therapy can be used as a preventative, palliative, or curative measure. It can also be used as a stand-alone treatment or in conjunction with other treatments such as surgery, immunotherapy, and chemotherapy. The wide range of applications for radiation has boosted its popularity among doctors. The most recent breakthroughs in radiation therapy allow for a high dose to be delivered to the target location while causing minimal damage to neighboring healthy tissues. This has raised the possibilities of localized tumor control and improved cure rates, resulting in a rise in radiation therapy demand.

Market Restraints:

However, a scarcity of experienced radiation specialists and technologically advanced goods, particularly in developing countries, is projected to be a major stumbling block for this industry.

COVID 19 Analysis

COVID-19 Analysis The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked devastation over the world, and it has had a substantial impact on oncology services, particularly radiation therapy, as a result of the requirement for social separation as a pandemic mitigation mechanism. During the pandemic, radiation oncology departments enforced strict guidelines, including temperature checks for patients and staff members, prescreening for COVID-19 symptoms before each patient visit, social distancing in the waiting room, limiting visitors, providing surgical masks to patients, and personal protective equipment for staff members, as part of the initiatives within the respective hospitals. Telemedicine visits were first used for follow-up visits before being expanded to include consultations. Despite the obstacles the health-care system experienced throughout the pandemic, most cancer patients were treated successfully with very modest delays and interruptions. To examine the influence of COVID-19 and treatment interruptions on oncologic outcomes, long-term follow-up is required.

Brachytherapy Market Segmentation

Global brachytherapy market is segmented on the basis of type, device and application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into high dose-rate (HDR) brachytherapy, low dose-rate (LDR) brachytherapy, and pulse dose rate (PDR) brachytherapy.

On the bases of devices, the market is segmented into brachytherapy after loaders and applicators.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into prostate cancer, cervical cancer, breast cancer, skin cancer and other types of cancers.

Regional Analysis:

Globally, Brachytherapy market consists of four regions Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

The United States is the largest market, with growth owing to an increase in chronic sickness and the demand for highly effective cancer treatments. North America dominated the market in 2016 as a result of factors such as the rising incidence of chronic illness, widespread use of brachytherapy, and the adoption of innovative cancer therapies.

The second largest market is Europe, followed by Asia Pacific. Europe has surpassed the United States as the second largest market, owing to an increase in cancer diagnoses and the increased usage of seeds brachytherapy in Europe.

The growth of this market in Asia Pacific is fueled by a growing geriatric population, rising cancer incidence, and strengthening healthcare infrastructure. The increase in attributable growth is owing to an older population, an increase in the occurrence of skin cancer, and more knowledge of brachytherapy as a surgical alternative. In the Asia Pacific region, both high and low dose brachytherapy are routinely employed.

