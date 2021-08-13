PCS Edventures! Reports Unaudited Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCS Edventures!, Inc., (PCSV) a leading provider of K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education programs and drone products, today announced unaudited results of operations for its first quarter of Fiscal Year 2022, which ended on June 30, 2021.



Revenue was $1.06 million, which was 47% higher than the $0.72 million in revenue for the same period last year. Net income for the first quarter was $0.09 million compared to ($0.08 million) for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2021. Cash flow from operations was $0.15 million, and the Company ended the quarter with $0.64 million in cash.

Michael Bledsoe, President, commented, “This was the first quarter of our revenue recovery from the pandemic. Revenue was up 47% from the year-ago period, and we expect to ramp our revenue back to pre-pandemic levels and above over the course of the next year. Over at least the next three quarters, we expect quarterly revenue to show mid to high double-digit growth, with the possibility of triple-digit growth, when compared to the year-ago periods. We have added capacity to handle a sustained increase in sales volume and to facilitate quicker order fulfillment. We have automated several fulfillment functions and we are preparing to increase inventory levels in anticipation of record order levels over the next year.”

Todd Hackett, CEO, commented, “We had a solid quarter on all operating metrics, we hustled in a challenging supply-chain environment to help our customers successfully offer their educational programs this summer, and we were able to invest significantly in expanding our capacity. I couldn’t be more pleased with our execution and expect to see more of the same in the future.”

About PCS Edventures!, Inc.

PCS Edventures!, Inc. (OTCPK: PCSV) is a Boise, Idaho company that designs and delivers technology-rich products and services for the K-12 market that develop 21st-century skills. PCS programs emphasize experiential learning in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). https://www.edventures.com/ .





