Hair Transplant Market Size Worth USD 42 Billion by 2027 at 26.5% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Hair Transplant Market Information by Surgical Method, Surgery Type, End User, and Region - Forecast till 2027” the market is anticipated to register a 26.5% CAGR and will likely reach USD 42 billion by 2027.

Market Scope:

Hair transplantation is a medical procedure that involves removing hair follicles from one region of the body and transplanting them to a bald or balding part of the body. Male pattern baldness is the most common condition treated with this method. Grafts containing hair follicles that are genetically resistant to balding are used in this minimally invasive treatment. The rising prevalence of chronic illnesses, such as hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism, stress, lupus, and cancer, is predicted to impact industry growth significantly.

Competitive Landscape:

The Renowned Companies in the Hair Transplant Market are:

Allergan Plc

Bernstein Medical

Bosley

Hair Transplants of Florida

GETFUE Hair Clinics Ltd.

Hair Restoration BlackRock (HRBR)

Hair Club

Venus Concept (NeoGraft)

Hairline International Hair and Skin Clinic

Hair Transplant Centre Turkey

Cole Instruments Inc.

Market Drivers:

Hair transplant market growth is being fueled by prevailing difficulty and mindfulness, rapidly shifting lifestyles, growing awareness of personal appearance, growing celebrity and media impact, and rising disposable cash flow, to name a few factors. One of the major reasons for excessive baldness in the hair transplant market is that people's lifestyles are changing worldwide. This is encouraging for the hair transplant industry in the forecast period.

Market Restraints:

A person suffering from diffuse hair loss will be unable to benefit from the trreatment. Hair transplant statistics should not be conducted on a person with Alopecia Areata because this baldness can affect any part of the scalp; hence, even the transplanted hair is vulnerable to attack, rendering the procedure useless.

COVID 19 Analysis

All cosmetic, aesthetic, and hair transplant (HT) surgeries have been halted because elective surgeries could transmit infection. The majority of HT clinics have halted or postponed surgery until the lockdown deadline. These arrangements have suffered financial consequences as a result of the pandemic crisis. India is still attempting to flatten the pandemic's curve. Once the pandemic's peak has passed, the virus may become endemic, increasing the potential of illness transmission to the HT crew.

Due to the closure of transplant centers and a low number of walk-in clients, several hair transplant service providers are now offering consultations via online videos. In addition, during the lockdown in several countries, these organizations have provided services such as appointment booking by email or telephone and virtual support for hair maintenance at home. Lately, Stemson Therapeutics announced the completion of a $15 million Series A financing led by DCVC Bio to accelerate the development of the company's patented therapeutic treatment to cure hair loss. Genoa Ventures, AbbVie Ventures, and other investors have joined forces to fund Stemson's attempts to restore human hair growth utilizing a unique cell regeneration method that uses the patient's cells to build new hair follicles. The Series A funding will aid in the optimization of their product for human skin structure and environment, allowing them to start their first human clinical study with high confidence in a favorable outcome.

Market Segmentation

The follicular unit extraction segment is estimated to appear as the leader in the overall market in the surgical method segment.

In the surgery type segment, the head hair transplant segment is estimated to spur the development of the overall market.

By end user segment, the trichology clinic segment is assessed to transform the development of the global market.

Regional Insights

The United States ruled North American hair due to the growing number of hair transplant surgeries. The regional market will be moved by a growing number of hair transplant markets' medical procedures, such as follicular unit extraction and follicular unit transplantation, combined with a high achievement pace of therapy, driven by a growing selection of innovative hair transplant market reclamation treatments and changing lifestyles, such as smoking and drinking habits. Also, as the number of public and commercial centers in the country's offering shifted, effective solutions for going bald difficulties have grown. So has the number of hair fall rebuilding medical operations available. Recently, The QR 678 formulation, which is made in India, has gained an international reputation for generating the most successful and efficient outcomes faster than any other surgical or non-surgical hair regrowth treatment. QR 678, which has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), has filled a niche in the hair regrowth market and has shown to be a differentiator from typical hair transplant treatments.

