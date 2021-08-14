Outdoor Patio Misting Umbrella – Integrated Water Vaporization System Launched

Las Vegas, United States , Aug. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Las Vegas-based patio umbrella and misting system designer offers the all new Mister Brella to customers throughout the USA. It can be shipped within 48 hours, with remote control functionality to keep customers cool throughout the summer months.

With the latest announcement, the patio misting system specialist provides customers with a more reliable and effective outdoor cooling setup.

Customers can install their Mister Brella with ease, and once in place, the system will release small particles of water that instantly vaporize. This creates a cooling effect that makes outdoor spaces more comfortable even in extremely high temperatures.

Previously, misting systems were targeted at commercial venues, or were only available to the wealthiest customers. Cool-Off aims to make cutting-edge cooling system access more affordable, so they can be enjoyed at home across the country.

Mister Brella cooling systems provide welcome shade and refreshing mist for any patio. The product wards off humidity and creates a cooling effect in the air, which reduces the surrounding temperature.

This enables customers to enjoy more time in their yard even as the summer months grow hotter. Families can host barbecues, parties, or enjoy leisure time outdoors with increased comfort and flexibility.

The misting systems provided by Cool-Off are also versatile enough to be used in greenhouses or for businesses, including restaurants, parks, and zoos. Commercial clients are encouraged to get in touch to discuss their goals, and Cool-Off will help them to design a more comfortable environment for each guest.

Customers can choose from khaki, boulder, or kiwi colors to ensure the system matches their exterior decor or home environment. The base can also be customized prior to purchase, with standard concrete mounts or a more portable option available.

A spokesperson for the company states: “Cool-Off developed the Mister Brella to deliver everything an umbrella owner could possibly want or need, harnessing technology and design to do so. On the website, the Mister Brella is listed as the world’s premier misting umbrella, and we agree that about sums it up.”

