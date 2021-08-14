MiniBNB: A Double Reward Project With An Impressive Launch Giveaway

London, UK, Aug. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiniBNB is an exciting redistributive token on the Binance Smart Chain with a tiered giveaway strategy. They filled their Pre-Sale in 10 minutes and have now launched on PancakeSwap on Aug 14th. MiniBNB holders will get double rewards with redistributions in MiniBNB and have a chance to get BNB in a weekly tiered giveaway. Additionally, holders will also be given an opportunity to join the MiniBNB club that will offer them exclusive benefits.







MiniBNB’s tiered giveaway is reported to include the concept of a Giveaway Wallet that will collect redistributions in BNB and give them back to the holders weekly. There will be 15 wallets chosen for a BNB giveaway every week where 5 wallets from each of 3 tiers will be selected. The tiers will giveaway BNB as follows: the top tier will be given 50% of the Giveaway Wallet, the second tier will be given 30% of the Giveaway Wallet, and the third tier will be given 20% of the Giveaway Wallet. The tiers will be based on MiniBNB token amount standing as seen on BSCscan where Tier 1 will include the top 100 wallets, Tier 2 will include wallets 101-1000, and Tier 3 will include wallets 1001 and beyond.

MiniBNB will be hosting a Launch Giveaway event on Aug 16th for some very premium and noteworthy items. The premium items seen in this promotion are set to provide a substantial kickstart to the project and are bound to peak the interest of individuals looking to get into unique tokens. The Launch Giveaway will include two Tier 1 holders to have a chance in getting a 1 Oz gold bar each from the royal mint in the UK, one Tier 2 holder to have a chance in getting an M1 iPad Pro, and one Tier 3 holder to have a chance in getting an Oculus Quest 2. This Launch Giveaway event is separate from the weekly BNB giveaways that are on schedule to occur after launch.

Current tokenomics reported for MiniBNB include a 200 Billion token supply and an 11% fee on all transactions divided as follows: 3% Marketing Wallet, 3% Redistributions in MiniBNB, 3% Giveaway Wallet, and 2% Burn. All MiniBNB holders will also be extended an invitation for an exclusive membership to the MiniBNB Club that will offer them further benefits. Further details of the MiniBNB club including requirements and detailed benefits are to be announced soon.

MiniBNB filled up their Pre-sale in 10 minutes and launched on PancakeSwap on Aug 14th. The most up to date information regarding MiniBNB and information on current and future giveaway events can be found on their website: www.minibnb.co

