Dallas stylist Folicure Hair Replacement on a mission to provide a solution for men’s hair loss without surgery

Dallas, TX , Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pam Florig, the stylist behind Folicure Hair Replacement Studio in Dallas, Texas, has continued the mission started by his late husband, John Florig, to provide the best solutions for men suffering from hair loss problems. One of the hair loss solutions that has helped many male clients is Folicure’s non-surgical hair replacement system.

The hair loss problem among men has become more rampant, especially during the pandemic. Male clients are looking for the best solution without breaking the bank as many still suffer from the financial setback caused by COVID-19.

Folicure’s non-surgical hair replacement system is the perfect yet cost-effective hair loss solution for men as each order is custom-made according to the customer’s needs and specifications.

Folicure’s hair replacement system was John Florig’s, Pamela’s late husband, brainchild. John suffered from hair loss and invented a hair replacement solution that solved his and other men’s hair loss problems. He started helping men suffering from hair loss since 2000 as he fully knew how thin and balding hair affects a person’s self-confidence and social life.

Founder: Late John Florig

The non-surgical hair replacement system developed by John can replace the hair exactly as it previously grew. This solution allows a customer to add as little or as much hair as he desires or needs. It helps regain the hair’s overall density, and the system enables perfect color-matching to the customer’s existing hair.

The final result of Folicure’s non-surgical hair replacement for men is new hair with age-appropriate hair density and a natural front hairline. Not only that, the system is invisible to the naked eye, and it looks and feels natural.

In 2015, John passed away, leaving Folicure’s hair replacement legacy to his wife. To this day, Pam Florig keeps her husband’s legacy alive by continuing his mission to help as many men suffering from hair loss. In an interview, Pam mentioned the main benefits of Folicure’s non-surgical hair replacement system.

“Folicure’s non-surgical hair replacement system offers endless possibilities for customers looking for long-term solutions to their hair loss problems. No pills, no medicine, just great hair,” Pam said.

Pam is inviting everyone, especially men suffering from hair loss, to visit Folicure’s hair replacement studio in Dallas.

“We offer personalized hair replacement options, and we focus on each client’s individual needs. You can visit us at our modern hair replacement studio is centrally located in Dallas: 2010 Valley View Lane, # 150, Dallas, TX 75234.”

About Folicure Hair Replacement Studio

Folicure offers a hair replacement system that yields results that cannot be achieved through painful transplants or expensive and potentially dangerous chemical solutions. Their team studies each customer’s case to understand the quality of their hair and provide them with the best hair replacement system that resembles their natural hair.

Folicure can easily be reached through (214) 691-5700, and people can visit them on their website at Folicure hair replacement for free hair assessment.

