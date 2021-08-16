The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|2,004,419
|289.49
|580,255,803
|9 August 2021
|13,600
|321.11
|4,367,145
|10 August 2021
|13,500
|321.88
|4,345,394
|11 August 2021
|13,300
|326.51
|4,342,643
|12 August 2021
|13,200
|328.76
|4,339,631
|13 August 2021
|13,200
|330.31
|4,360,055
|Accumulated under the programme
|2,071,219
|290.66
|602,010,670
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 2,071,219 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 2.85% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
