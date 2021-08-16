Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).  The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 9 August to Friday 13 August:                                     

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)102,044 1,527,744,280
9 August 202123616,956.18644,001,660
10 August 20216517,217.07691,119,110
11 August 2021617,728.3333106,370
12 August 2021617,700.0000106,200
13 August 2021217,850.000035,700
Total 9-13 August Friday315 5,369,040
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*33417,044.57145,692,887
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)54,267 916,097,331
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)102,693 1,538,806,207
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)408,136 6,433,910,830
9 August 20211,18517,514.856520,755,105
10 August 202132717,794.92355,818,940
11 August 20213018,150.5000544,515
12 August 20213018,486.6667554,600
13 August 20211018,782.0000187,820
Total 9-13 August Friday1,582 27,860,980
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*1,01317,611.238917,840,185
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)217,088 3,802,493,949
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)410,731 6,479,611,995

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 80,377 A shares and 334,429 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.14% of the share capital.                                                                                                       

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 16 August 2021

