Global Holographic Display Market Is Expected to Reach $11.65 Billion By 2030: Says AMR

Portland,OR, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global holographic display market was estimated at $1.13 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $11.65 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 29.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Increase in demand for holographic displays for medical applications and surge in adoption rate of holographic displays for advertising drive the growth of the global holographic display market. On the other hand, high cost of displays and lack of awareness about the technology impede the growth to some extent. However, the growing automotive sector has been highly beneficial for the market growth.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to postponement of medical procedures to treat the not-so-serious cases, which in turn led to decline in demand for holographic displays such as endoscopy and x-way, thereby impacting the global holographic display market negatively.

The global holographic display market is analyzed across component, technology, dimension, end use, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, the lens segment accounted for nearly half of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. The light modulator segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 32.6% during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the electro-holographic segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is anticipated to dominate by 2030. At the same time, the touchable segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 34.2% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global holographic display market. At the same time, the market across Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR of 33.2% from 2021 to 2030.The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global holographic display market report include Holoxica Ltd (UK), HYPERVSN (UK), Leia Display System (Poland), MDH Hologram Ltd. (UK), Provision Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Qualcomm (U.S.), ViewSonic Corporation (U.S.), HoloTech Switzerland AG (Switzerland), Realfiction (Sweden), and Realview Imaging Ltd. (Israel). These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

