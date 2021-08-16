5G Impact on Cloud Gaming to 2026 - Featuring Gamestream, Google Stadia and NVIDIA GeForce Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "How could Cloud Gaming benefit from 5G technology?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report sets out to answer the following questions:

What are the dynamics affecting the cloud gaming market?

What strategies are players adopting to compete on this market?

What main use cases can be observed in cloud gaming?

How can 5G technology impact the cloud gaming market?

What size is the cloud gaming market in terms of volume and value?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Cloud Gaming Market

2.1. Market dynamics

2.2. Cloud Gaming ecosystem and players

3. 5G will enhance gaming user experience

3.1. 5G is a key technologic enabler for Cloud Gaming

3.2 5G will drive partnerships between telcos, cloud providers and cloud gaming providers

3.3 5G will grow the addressable market for cloud gaming

3.4 XR as additional feature for cloud gaming

3.5 5G will support XR development

4. Opportunities and threats for players in the ecosystem

4.1. Game publishers

4.2. Tech giants

4.3. Cloud gaming providers

4.4. Telecom operators

5. Cloud Gaming market forecasts

5.1 Volume and breakdown of subscribers to cloud gaming service

5.2. Cloud gaming services market

6. Appendix

6.1. BtoB Cloud Gaming solutions: Gamestream use case

List of Tables

2. Cloud gaming markets

Timeline of gaming consoles evolution in terms of technical innovations

Gaming devices

Cloud gaming value chain

Games on demand platform

Virtual machine

BtoB cloud gaming services business model: telco example

Major cloud gaming providers

3. 5G will enhance gaming user experience

5G cloud gaming platform

World 5G subscriptions (thousands), 5G's share of mobile subscriptions (%)

Type of games available in AR and VR

Difference between AR, VR and MR

4. Opportunities and threats for players in the ecosystem

Major telco - cloud providers partnerships including gaming use case

Major telco - cloud gaming providers partnerships

5. Cloud Gaming Market forecasts

Number of subscribers to cloud gaming services worldwide, 2020-2026 (millions)

Regional breakdown of subscribers to cloud gaming services worldwide, 2020-2026 (%)

World cloud gaming market value, 2020-2026 (million euros)

Breakdown of the world cloud gaming market value, 2020-2026 (%)

Companies Mentioned

Gamestream

Google Stadia

NVIDIA GeForce

Shadow

Sony Playstation Now

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4cd748