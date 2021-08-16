Global Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Markets 2021: Managed Hosting, Storage As A Service, Disaster Recovery As A Service And Backup, CaaS, NaaS, Content Delivery Services, HPcaaS

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global infrastructure as a service (iaas) market is expected to decline from $56.94 billion in 2020 to $44.44 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -22%. The high growth is mainly due to growth in online services due to COVID-19 that increased demand for IaaS. The market is expected to reach $74.63 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13.8%.



Major players in the infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market are Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), VMware Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Google Inc., Cisco System Inc., Oracle Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, and Red Hat Inc.



Privacy and data protection concerns are expected to hinder the growth of infrastructure as a service market during the forecast period. The typical IaaS security threats are data leaks, compromising accounts and authentication bypass, interface and API hacking, cyber-attacks, permanent data loss, lack of awareness about capabilities the cloud offers, vulnerability of applications and abuse of cloud services.

According to 2020 Global Networking Trends report published by Cisco, by 2022, more than 50% of enterprise data will be created and processed outside the data centre or cloud, an increase from less than 10% in 2019. With the increasing distribution of data, I&O organizations face challenges to provide data protection and management. Thus the privacy and data protection concerns which pose challenges to the service providers are expected to hinder the market growth.



In July 2020, VMware, Inc., a US-based publicly traded software company that provides cloud computing and virtualization software and services, has acquired Datrium, Inc. for disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) and hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) capabilities for an undisclosed amount.

The major advantage from the acquisition is that an end-to-end cloud driven user experience is delivered by the Datrium DRaaS solution in VMware Cloud on AWS. Datrium, Inc., a US-based hybrid cloud computing and data management company which is a global provider of tier 1 hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) for hybrid clouds that merges tier 1 HCI, scale-out backup and cloud disaster recovery for protection of hybrid cloud infrastructure, for easy administration and higher IO performance.



Rise in cloud adoption across several industry verticals such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), government and education, healthcare, IT and telecom, retail, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and more at a rapid pace is expected to propel the market growth of infrastructure as a service market during the forecast period. Several industries are adopting IaaS owing to benefits such as low cost and improved reliability and scalability.

The banking sector is one such where a higher rate of Iaas adoption is witnessed due to the substantial benefits of cloud computing including data analytics, AI-driven analytics with machine and deep learning algorithms, agility and scale. Cloud computing allows banking organizations to make changes and add new functionality quickly.

By 2020, organizations such as Amazon Web Services Outposts, Google Cloud Anthos, and Microsoft Azure Arc., have initiated the edge cloud computing. With the increase in different industry verticals towards cloud-based services, the trend of distributed cloud which overcomes the challenges of physical location constraints will prove to be one of the major opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market Characteristics



3. Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Infrastructure as a service (IaaS)



5. Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market, Segmentation By Deployment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

6.2. Global Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Managed Hosting

Storage As A Service

Disaster Recovery As A Service And Backup

Compute As A Service (CaaS)

Network As A Service (NaaS)

Content Delivery Services

High-Performance Computing As A Service (HPcaaS)

6.3. Global Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

6.4. Global Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market, Segmentation By Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI)

Government And Education

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Retail

Manufacturing

Media And Entertainment

Others

6.5. Global Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market, Segmentation By Operation, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Rechargeable

Non-rechargeable

7. Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

VMware Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Google Inc.

Cisco System Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Red Hat Inc.

ProfitBrick

Redcentricplc.

Savvis

Tencent

Dell

EMC Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8k7xic