Stock exchange release

August 16, 2021, at 12.00



Mikko Heikkilä appointed Vice President, Corporate Development of Aspo Group

Conglomerate company Aspo has appointed M.Sc. (Tech.) Mikko Heikkilä (b. 1984) as the new Vice President, Corporate Development as of September 1, 2021. Heikkilä reports to Rolf Jansson, CEO of the Aspo Group, and is a member of the Group Executive Committee.

Heikkilä's responsibilities include supporting and developing business strategies in cooperation with Aspo Group subsidiaries and the Group's mergers and acquisitions.

Previously, Heikkilä worked as an investment manager at Onvest, where he was responsible for mapping investments and developing portfolio companies. Prior to that, he has worked at McKinsey, Capacent and Konecranes, among others.

"Mikko has solid experience in strategic development and mergers and acquisitions. He complements Aspo's organisation and management team excellently," said Rolf Jansson, CEO of Aspo.

"I look forward to developing Aspo's businesses comprehensively and responsibly. My extensive experience in planning mergers and acquisitions and strategically developing businesses will certainly be useful," said Mikko Heikkilä.



Rolf Jansson

