Global Companion Animal Veterinary Vaccines Market Research Report 2021

The global companion animal veterinary vaccines market is expected to grow from $2.599 billion in 2020 to $2.755 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The market is expected to reach $3.848 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.



Major players in the companion animal veterinary vaccines market are Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company (Elcano), Heska Co., Merck Animal Health, Virbac, Zoetis, and Elanco.



The companion animal veterinary vaccines market consists of sales of companion animal vaccines by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture companion animal vaccines. Companion animal vaccines are substances that are used to stimulate the production of antibodies and provide immunity against one or several diseases in pets such as dogs, birds and cats. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Companies in the companion animal veterinary vaccine industry are increasingly collaborating and partnering with other players to drive product innovations. To succeed in the increasingly competitive veterinary market, companion animal veterinary vaccines companies are entering into new geographies and developing innovative products through sharing skills and expertise with other players.

In June 2018, Merck & Co.'s subsidiary MSD Animal Health announced a strategic partnership with Vinovo B.V., a division of Viscon Hatchery Automation, the leading hatchery automation company, to provide a new standard in safe and effective in ovo vaccination to improve bird welfare and reduce vaccine reactions. In June 2017, Zoetis collaborated with a multidisciplinary team of public and private partners spanning animal and human health.



The companion animal veterinary vaccines market covered in this report is segmented by product into inactivated; live attenuated; recombinant; others. It is also segmented by route of administration into oral; parenteral; others and by distribution channel into veterinary hospitals; veterinary clinics; pharmacies & drug stores; others.



In April 2019, Merck Animal Health, a US-based company that is involved in manufacturing, fabricating or processing of drugs for human or veterinary use, acquired Antelliq Corporation for about $2.4 billion. Through this acquisition, Merck Animal Health aims to implement animal health digital tracking, traceability and monitoring technology and complement the existing portfolio of vaccines and pharmaceuticals. Antelliq Corporation is an animal intelligence group that provides devices for animal identification, monitoring and traceability.



Increased pet ownership by Gen X and Gen Y adults contributed to the growth of the companion animal veterinary vaccines market during the historic period. According to the APPA, millennials, or Gen Y represents the largest segment of pet owners for all types of pets. More than 80% of Gen Y and Gen Z own a dog and 50% or less owns a cat as a pet. Multiple pet ownership is also on the rise in some parts of the world. In the USA, nearly 57% of all households owned pets in 2016.

According to the 2019-2020 APPA National Pet Owners Survey, 67% of US households own pets, which is equal to 84.9 million homes. Pet owners are well aware of advanced facilities and are willing to spend a large amount of money on the health of their pets. Therefore, the rise in pet ownership aids in the growth of the companion animal veterinary vaccines market.



The high cost of veterinary vaccines is expected to restrain the growth of the market. According to data from Harris Interactive, in 2015, in the USA, households with pets spent about $1,000 in pet care. There are around 70% of households in the USA who own a pet and only 39% have enough in their savings to cover high spending related to pet care.

The high costs for companion animal veterinary vaccines will restrain the growth of the market over the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Companion Animal Veterinary Vaccines Market Characteristics



3. Companion Animal Veterinary Vaccines Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Companion Animal Veterinary Vaccines



5. Companion Animal Veterinary Vaccines Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Companion Animal Veterinary Vaccines Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints on The Market

5.2. Global Companion Animal Veterinary Vaccines Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints on the Market



6. Companion Animal Veterinary Vaccines Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Companion Animal Veterinary Vaccines Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Inactivated

Live Attenuated

Recombinant

Others

6.2. Global Companion Animal Veterinary Vaccines Market, Segmentation By Route of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Oral

Parenteral

Others

6.3. Global Companion Animal Veterinary Vaccines Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Others

7. Companion Animal Veterinary Vaccines Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Companion Animal Veterinary Vaccines Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Companion Animal Veterinary Vaccines Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Boehringer Ingelheim

Eli Lilly and Company (Elcano)

Heska Co.

Merck Animal Health

Virbac

Zoetis

ElancoCeva Sante Animal S.A.

Bayer Healthcare

Neogen Corp

ImmuCell Corporation

Intervet Inc. (Merck Animal Health)

