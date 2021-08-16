Milk Protein Hydrolysate Market worth $1.5 billion by 2027, Says GMI

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The milk protein hydrolysate market value is anticipated to surpass USD 1.5 billion by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. The growing demand for infant products and increasing consumer consciousness toward nutritional products will stimulate the market expansion.

Milk protein hydrolysate industry from cattle segment is anticipated to register over 2.5% CAGR through 2027 owing to rising population has boosted the demand for dairy & meat products, which will increase the requirement for quality cattle feed.

Milk protein hydrolysate market from equine segment is anticipated to exceed USD 415 million by 2027. Whey protein concentrate is significantly used in equine feed as it is easily absorbed and contains all essential amino acids required for muscle growth. It promotes healthy immunity and provides antioxidants to fight against health diseases. The growing consumer awareness for healthy diets & supplements for equine feed will stimulate product demand.

Swine feed segment is set to register around 3% CAGR between 2021 and 2027 driven by rising importance for quality pork meat.

Milk protein hydrolysate market from the salmon segment was valued at USD 10.5 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow owing to the rising demand for fish for human consumption.

Some of the key players operating in the market are MILEI, Murray Goulburn, Kerry Ingredients, Armor Proteines, Glanbia Nutritionals, Agropur Cooperative, Chaitanya Biologicals Private Limited, Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S, and Tatua Co-operative Dairy Company Limited.

The North America market is projected to witness a CAGR growth of over 6.5% during the forecast period owing to the increasing health awareness amongst consumer and abrupt demand for sports nutrition products.

The milk protein hydrolysates market size from pet applications exceeded USD 2.60 million in 2020. The rising trend of pet humanization along with the increasing demand for superior quality pet food products is one of the significant reasons attributing toward market growth. The growing consumer awareness of the impact of proteins & nutrients on pets has increased the demand for healthier food for pet animals. Protein enriched feed for dogs & cats improves digestion & muscle health. Whey protein isolates in pet food provide superior amino acid profile, enhance poor muscle tone, avoid frequent infections, and increase energy levels.

Europe milk protein hydrolysates market is expected to register over 6.5% CAGR through 2027 owing to its usage in dietary supplements and the sports & nutrition industry. Whey protein is extensively utilized in protein powders, shakes, and nutrition bars due to its health benefits such as lowering cholesterol, promoting weight loss, and improving digestibility. The rising fitness trends and growing awareness of whey protein products in the health sector are key drivers of the regional market.

