Global micro-mobility charging infrastructure market size to expand at 22% CAGR through 2027

Pune, India, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expert analysts cite that global micro-mobility charging infrastructure market was assessed at USD 3 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be worth USD 12 billion by 2027, growing at an annual rate of 22% between 2021-2027. Rising investments in micro-mobility transportation modes and their increasing adoption to control environmental pollution are key factors credited for this growth.

The research document provides detailed information about key growth drivers and opportunities that will maximize profits and increase market remuneration. Moreover, major threats & challenges along with measures to subdue their impact are given in the study.

Proceeding further, the market space is examined exhaustively by bifurcating it based on charger type, vehicle type, end user spectrum, power source, and regional landscape. Growth rate, revenue garnered, and market share held by each segment are analyzed. Additionally, the document includes a detailed scrutiny of key contenders, alongside their business profile, investment portfolio, profit margins, and market position.

Moreover, growing awareness about greenhouse gas emissions, rising oil & fossil fuel prices, and dependable nature of micro-mobility vehicles will raise their adoption, thus aiding industry expansion over the analysis timeframe.

The report cites that strategic decisions taken by leading companies such as investments, product launches, and mergers & acquisitions will facilitate market augmentation as well. Citing an example, Neutron Holdings Inc. secured USD 170 million in 2020. Another e-scooter firm Bird raised USD 75 million in 2020 bringing the total investment amount to USD 350 million. Meanwhile, Indian ride hailing firm Ola Cabs gained acquisition of Etergo B.V. in the recent past.

While growing government efforts to encourage green alternatives and decrease dependence on fossil fuels will aid industry proliferation, high initial cost is poised to act as a challenge.

Regional analysis:

From geographical frame of reference, North America held majority of global micro-mobility charging infrastructure market share in the recent past owing to high per capita income of populace, and inclination towards adopting eco-friendly practices.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific market size is slated to witness significant expansion between 2021-2027, due to increasing disposable income, rising urban population, and surging awareness regarding environment friendly modes of transport.

Competitive overview:

Leading players shaping worldwide micro-mobility charging infrastructure market dynamics are Ather Energy Pvt. Ltd., Bikeep, Bike-Energy, Flower Turbines, Giulio Barbieri S.r.l., GetCharged Inc., Ground Control Systems, Perch Mobility, Magment GmbH, and Robert Bosch GmbH.

Global Micro-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market by Vehicle Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

E-Scooters

E-Unicycles

E-Bikes

E-Skateboards

Global Micro-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market by Charger Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Wireless

Wired

Global Micro-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market by Power Source (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Battery-Powered

Solar-Powered

Global Micro-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market by End User (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Residential

Commercial

Global Micro-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market by Region (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

Canada

U.S.

Europe

Spain

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

South Korea

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of the World

Global Micro-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Ather Energy Pvt. Ltd.

Bikeep

Bike-Energy

Flower Turbines

Giulio Barbieri S.r.l

GetCharged Inc.

Ground Control Systems

Perch Mobility

Magment GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH

