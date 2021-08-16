Flair Airlines and Canadian icon Genie Bouchard hosting fashion show at 38,000 feet.

English French

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tennis star Eugenie “Genie” Bouchard and Flair Airlines’ CEO Stephen Jones will host media and passengers on a celebratory flight from Toronto to Montréal on August 16, 2021. Kicking off at Toronto Pearson International Airport and continuing to the sky in a Flair Boeing 737, the event features Bouchard hosting passengers and modelling never-before-seen Flair Airline uniforms.



The in-person event and anticipated reveal of the uniforms—designed by the entire Flair Flight Attendant team—will mark a major milestone for the airline brand evolution.

“Flair is moving forward, as a brand and as a company,” said Cody Klassen, Flight Attendant “That means bringing the uniforms forward as well. We wanted to be more inclusive with our style, so everything is gender fluid. Our crew can choose whichever pieces they feel most comfortable putting on their body.”

“The refreshed look and exciting build to the reveal aligns with Flair Airlines’ mission of bringing style, flair, and choice back to the airline industry,” adds Flight Attendant, Shannon Towler “Our new uniforms reflect the brand: plain and simple, but a little bit edgy and out of the box—now that’s exciting. Not stuffy, no nylons, just super fresh.”

Fresh also accurately describes the other thrilling aspect of the sky-high event: host, model, and immensely popular Canadian tennis player Genie Bouchard. She became a sensation overnight when she reached the semifinals or better at 3 of 4 Grand Slams, and in 2014 was touted to become a dominant force in the sport: a break-out star and an absolute fan favourite. Today, she continues to enthrall fans with her social media presence and down-to-earth nature.

“I’m thrilled to be part of an event that involves a true-to-themselves brand that walks the walk and cares about Canadians,” said Bouchard. “The company and crew are great people and allowing fans to be part of this special surprise makes it even better!”

To be true to their brand, Flair Airlines makes it their mission to have an extraordinary impact on the lives of Canadians and the communities in which they live by making travel across the country affordable and accessible. The airline also focuses on another key objective: being actionable when it comes to their environmental impact.

“Not only are we the newest and lowest-fare airline in Canada, but we’re also the most environmentally-sound. We are the greenest airline in Canada and our crew is very proud of that,” said CEO Jones. “Our new aircraft are approximately 14% more fuel efficient than previous versions. Because our whole fleet will be of the new aircraft, we will have the lowest per passenger emissions of any airline in Canada—likely in North America.”

The special flight event and uniform reveal is not only solidifying Flair Airlines’ new brand, but also hinting at the future. “We’re going to continue to deliver affordable fares and great service,” said Jones. “Our growth is going to make that available to more people across more of Canada, and also into the U.S. and other markets.”

Both Jones and Bouchard will have media availability immediately following the special flight at the Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport.

Event Date: Monday, August 16, 2021

TORONTO

Time: 06:15 a.m. EDT

Location: Terminal 3, Toronto Pearson International Airport

MONTRÉAL

Time: 09:00 a.m. EDT

Location: Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport

