Aquaculture Vaccines Market Trends 2021 | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2027: Graphical Research

The global aquaculture vaccines market size is expected to register a substantial CAGR during the forecast period, due to growing awareness among fish farmers about protecting their livestock from diseases. Technological developments are taking place in many countries across the world to make aquaculture vaccines more effective in fighting various infections. The treatments given are undergoing advancements as well in the form of modes of administering these vaccines.

Some of the key trends enhancing aquaculture vaccines industry scope are illustrated below:

Live vaccines gain momentum in North America:

North America aquaculture vaccines market size is set to surpass $37.7 million by 2027. Inactivated and live vaccines are commonly used in aquaculture farming to vaccinate fish. Live vaccines will be highly demanded among fish farmers. In fact, the live vaccines segment was valued at $3.7 million in 2020. These types of vaccines are made using one of more live bacteria or viruses that have naturally low levels of severity in a particular fish species.

Live vaccines are highly immunogenic in nature as they can enter the body of fish and generate greater immunity and adaptability responses from the host cells. The vaccines can be easily administered via oral or immersion routes. These factors will raise the demand for live vaccines among fish farmers in the region.

Injections become popular route of vaccine administration:

Injection vaccines are anticipated to create high demand among end-users in North America. The injection segment will witness a CAGR of 7% through 2027. A major reason for this is that there are some important benefits of using injections for administering aquaculture vaccines. Some of these advantages are ease of administration and quick response to the vaccine. Injection vaccines have a greater ability to treat different kinds of bacterial and viral infections as compared to other routes of administration.

High prevalence of bacterial infections in North America:

Bacterial infections like pseudomonas, vibriosis and streptococcosis are growing among various fish species at a rapid rate. This will augment the demand for aquaculture vaccines in North America. The regional industry share from bacterial infection segment will be valued at $24.9 million by 2027.

The spread of bacterial infections has claimed millions of lives of different fish species in North America. This has led to heavy economic losses for the fish farmers as well as regional economies. These aspects will generate the demand for aquaculture vaccines in the region.

Immersion route of administering vaccines drives APAC aquaculture market:

Asia Pacific aquaculture vaccines market will cross $37.4 million in revenue by 2027. There are different routes of administering aquaculture vaccines to fish like injection, immersion and oral. The immersion vaccine segment is expected to achieve more than 8.7% CAGR up to 2027. There are some vital benefits of using the immersion mode of vaccination like greater response from various fish species and mass vaccination. It becomes quite tedious to vaccinate each fish, which is why the immersion method is useful.

Viral infections affect fish in Asia Pacific:

The rise in viral infections among fish species in APAC region will raise the demand for aquaculture vaccines. The viral infections segment will record a CAGR of more than 8.5% through 2027. Some of the common examples of viruses that infect fish are hemorrhagic septicaemia, hematopoietic necrosis virus and salmon anemia. Infections from these viruses cause severe economic losses to aquaculture farmers, thereby raising the demand for vaccines.

Vaccinations will find high use across salmon species in APAC region:

Salmon species will attract high demand among end-users in Asia Pacific. The salmon segment will reach a valuation of $4.2 million by 2027. Salmon and related products have greater capability to fight different viral and bacterial infections as compared to other fish species. Aquaculture vaccines infused for salmon are available for commercial sale for regional fish species like channel catfish and Japanese yellowtail and amberjack.

Intense R&D efforts in Europe market:

Europe aquaculture vaccines market will exceed $170 million in value by 2027. The region has one of the most advanced animal healthcare and aquaculture industries in the world. The vaccine developers in Europe are conducting brainstorming sessions to come up with innovative and novel vaccine ideas. Many organizations are using Bactrians, which are the dead pathogens of different bacteria, in vaccines to act as antidotes. All these factors will positively contribute towards making better quality of vaccines that will positively impact aquaculture farming in the region.

UK aquaculture vaccines market grows steadily:

UK market is expected to achieve a steady CAGR of 6.3% through 2027. One of the main reasons for this is the rise in awareness about the importance and benefits of aquaculture vaccines, new launches. The country is witnessing rise in aquaculture farming activities and the incidences of bacterial and viral infections are growing.

Aquaculture farming is seeing encouraging support from end-users and governments across various regions in the world. An increasing number of people are consuming fish and related products due to its numerous nutritional benefits. This has prompted aquaculture farmers to adopt vaccines to protect their livestock from deadly infections. Companies are developing innovative and safe vaccines to boost the immunity of fish species and facilitate safe administration.

