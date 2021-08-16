Global Intraoral Cameras Market Report 2021-2028 - Rising Prevalence of Dental Problems Coupled with Increasing Demand for Dental Clinics Driving the Market

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intraoral Cameras Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Intraoral Wand, Single Lens Reflex), by Technology (USB Camera, Fiber Optic Camera), by End-use (Hospital, Dental Clinic), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global intraoral cameras market size is expected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2028.

The rising prevalence of dental problems coupled with increasing demand for dental clinics are factors driving the market.



The increasing number of dental procedures, raising awareness, and demand for surgical services for dental care are fueling the growth of the market. In addition, favorable government initiatives regarding oral hygiene are a significant factor that is leading to the adoption of dental treatment.

As per The Center for Disease Control and Prevention Data, periodontal disease is largely prevalent in the U.S. Tooth decay and cavities are the most common causes of oral disease in adults and children worldwide. This is increasing the need for a routine oral checkup, thereby boosting the market growth.



Technological advancement is another factor that is likely to fuel market growth. For instance, intraoral cameras are equipped with new features such as USD connectivity and light source-based LED technology. However, such features are likely to increase the cost of the cameras, which may hinder the sale of the device.



In the light of COVID-19, the market was hampered as the booking of appointments of patients for dental treatments was temporarily suspended.

However, since governments in many countries have allowed resuming of elective surgical procedures, clinics have also started dental diagnostic procedures again. Moreover, according to the BBC network, inquiries and appointments for dental treatments have seen a surge following the pandemic and are thus expected to propel market growth.



Intraoral Cameras Market Report Highlights

The intraoral wand segment dominated the market in 2020 and is anticipated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to ease of operation and the convenience offered

The USB Camera segment held a lucrative market share in 2020 and is anticipated to grow fast over the forecast period due to features such as an inbuilt light source and portable nature

The dental clinic segment held a significant revenue share in 2020 owing to the rise in the adoption of advanced instruments in these settings

In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to grow fast in the coming years owing to growing medical tourism, improving healthcare facilities, and increasing disposable income of consumers

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Intraoral Camera Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage outlook

3.1.1. Related market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4. Intraoral Camera: Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.4.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis



Chapter 4. Intraoral Camera Market: Segment Analysis, By Product, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.1. Definitions & Scope

4.2. Product market share analysis, 2020 & 2028

4.3. Global Intraoral Camera Market, By Product, 2016 to 2028

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following

4.4.1. Intraoral Wand

4.4.2. Single Lens Reflex



Chapter 5. Intraoral Camera Market: Segment Analysis, By Technology, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.1. Definitions & Scope

5.2. Technology market share analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.3. Global Intraoral Camera Market, By Technology, 2016 to 2028

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following

5.4.1. USB Camera

5.4.2. Fiber Optic Camera

5.4.3. Wireless Cameras

5.4.4. Others



Chapter 6. Intraoral Camera Market: Segment Analysis, By End Use, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.1. Definitions & Scope

6.2. End-use market share analysis, 2020 & 2028

6.3. Global Intraoral Camera Market, By End Use, 2016 to 2028

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following

6.4.1. Hospitals

6.4.2. Dental Clinics

6.4.3. Others



Chapter 7. Intraoral Camera Market: Regional Market Analysis, By Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.1. Definitions & Scope

7.2. Regional market share analysis, 2020 & 2028

7.3. Regional Market Dashboard

7.4. Regional Market: Key Players

7.5. Market Size, & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2020 to 2028



Chapter 8. Intraoral Camera Market - Competitive Analysis

8.1. Company Overview

8.2. Financial Performance

8.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4. Strategic Initiatives

Danaher Corporation

Sirona Dental System

Carestream Health

Gendex

Owandy Radiology

TPC Advanced Technology Inc.

Digital Doc LLC

DEXIX

Prodent

