Global Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market Research Report 2021-2026: Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases & Technological Advancements are Driving the Multi-Billion Market

The "Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market by Application (Prediabetes, Nutrition, Care, Diabetes, CVD, CNS, CRD, MSD, GI, Substance Abuse, Rehabilitation), Sales Channel (B2C, Patient, Caregiver, B2B, Providers, Payer, Employer, Pharma) - Global Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital therapeutics market is projected to reach USD 13.1 billion by 2026 from USD 3.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 31.4%.

Digital therapeutics market is segmented into preventive and treatment/care-related applications. The large share of this segment is attributed to the growing incidences of chronic diseases, the rising economic burden of their treatment, and investments in digital therapeutics to encourage the development of cost-effective and scalable treatment platforms for these conditions.

The diabetes segment is expected to dominate the market.

Based on the type of treatment/care-related application, the digital therapeutics market is further segmented into diabetes, CNS disorders, chronic respiratory diseases, musculoskeletal disorders, cardiovascular diseases, smoking cessation, medication adherence, gastrointestinal disorders, substance use disorders & addiction management, rehabilitation & patient care, and other treatment/care-related applications.

Diabetes commanded the largest share of 19.0% of the digital therapeutics market for treatment/care-related applications in 2020. The growing prevalence of diabetes, high healthcare costs associated with diabetes, and increasing government initiatives to reduce the burden with the help of cost-effective solutions are expected to drive the market growth in this segment.

B2B segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the sales channel, the digital therapeutics market is segmented into business-to-customer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B). This is attributed to growing awareness among providers, payers, and employers about the benefits of digital therapeutics and the inclination of pharmaceutical companies to integrate digital therapeutics with their drug products.

North America to be the largest and the fastest-growing regional market.

North America, which comprises the US and Canada, forms the largest market for digital therapeutics. Factors such as the influx of new startups, increasing investments in digital therapeutics, improvements in the reimbursement structure for digital therapeutics, and government initiatives to support technological advancements drive market growth in this region.

Premium Insights

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases & Technological Advancements are Driving the Adoption of Digital Therapeutics

B2B Sales Dominate the Digital Therapeutics Market

North America is the Fastest-Growing Market for Digital Therapeutics

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Incidence of Preventable Chronic Diseases

Rising Focus on Preventive Healthcare

Need to Control Healthcare Costs

Significant Increase in Venture Capital Investments

Benefits of Digital Therapeutics

Ability to Induce Behavioral Change

Improved Drug Adherence

Patient Convenience and User-Friendliness

Restraints

Patient Data Privacy Concerns

Opportunities

Emerging Markets

Large Undiagnosed and Untreated Population

Unexplored Therapeutic Applications

Challenges

Unstable Payment Models

Reluctance Among Patients to Adopt Digital Therapeutics

Lack of Awareness and Access to Digital Therapeutics Programs in Developing Countries

Resistance from Traditional Healthcare Providers

Competitive Landscape

Market Ranking Analysis, 2021

Company Evaluation Matrix

Competitive Scenario

Company Profiles

2Morrow, Inc.

Akili Interactive Labs, Inc.

Ayogo Health

Behavr Inc.

Better Therapeutics

Canary Health

Click Therapeutics

Cognifit

Cognoa, Inc.

Doktor.Se

Ginger

Happify

Hinge Health

Kaia Health

Livongo Health

Mango Health, Inc.

Mindable Health

Mindstrong Health

Noom, Inc.

Omada Health

Pear Therapeutics

Propeller Health

Virta Health

Welldoc

Wellthy Therapeutics

