Global Breathable Films Market Report 2021-2026 - Focus on Biodegradable Breathable Films with Organic Parogens & Increase in Preference of Manufacturers from Cast to Blow Film Extrusion

The global market volume of breathable films should increase from 782.9 thousand tons in 2021 to reach 1,091.5 thousand tons by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
The breathable films market is anticipated to grow at a higher rate on the back of growth in the medical, pharmaceuticals and personal care, and hygiene industries.
About half of the breathable films are consumed by the personal care and hygiene industry for the production of sanitary napkins, diapers and adult incontinence products. The medical industry is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, especially during the pandemic due to the increasing consumption of hospital disposables globally.
During the pandemic, industries including medical, pharmaceuticals, and personal care and hygiene grew due to increasing consumer awareness regarding health and hygiene; however, industries such as construction, apparel and clothing, and food and beverages experienced downturns during this period.
Commonly used polymers include polyethylene, polypropylene, polyurethane, polystyrene and polyamide. Polyethylene is a widely used polymer, especially linear low-density polyethylene due to its excellent breathable properties and low price; however, low degradation of polyethylene is still a concern.
Polyethylene-based breathable films account for around two-thirds of the total market in terms of volume and around half of the total market in terms of value. Polyurethane is expected to grow at the highest rate due to its increasing applications and beneficial properties in the production of breathable films.
Pricing of breathable films depends on the polymer used; polyethylene is the cheapest polymer used for producing breathable films, followed by polypropylene and the others segment. Polyurethane is more expensive than other polymers and has a limited supply in some regions.
By film type, the microporous segment holds the major share of the breathable films market, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market. The microporous segment is expected to grow at a rate higher than the overall breathable films market due to its increasing applications in the medical and healthcare-related segments.
The global breathable films market is fairly fragmented, and the top players account for a small share of the market. Top manufacturers of breathable films include RKW, Omya AG, Trioplast Industrier AG, Berry Global and Mitsui Chemicals.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Manufacturing Process
Chapter 4 Market Trends
Drivers
- Increase in Demand for Diapers and Incontinence Products
- High Absorbency and Convenience of Breathable Films Lead to Growing Demand for Micro-Porous Breathable Films in the Medical Industry
- Increasing Use of Hospital Disposables
- Exponential Growth in the Pharmaceuticals Industry
Restraints
- Low Degradation of Polyethylene Films
- High Regulatory Scrutiny of the Industry
Trends
- More Focus on Biodegradable Breathable Films with Organic Parogens
- Increase in Preference of Manufacturers from Cast to Blow Film Extrusion
Opportunities
- Manufacturers to Capitalize on Growth of Opportunities in Biodegradable Breathable Films for Sanitary Napkins
COVID-19 Impact on Breathable Films
- Impact on Medical, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care and Hygiene
- Impact of Use of Breathable Films in the Construction and Apparel Industries
Chapter 5 Breathable Films Market Breakdown by Material
- Polyethylene
- Product Portfolios of PE Breathable Films Producers
- Polypropylene
- Polyurethane
- Applications of Polyurethane Breathable Films
Chapter 6 Breathable Films Market Breakdown by Film Type
- Microporous
- Monolithic/Non-porous
Chapter 7 Breathable Films Market Breakdown by End-Use
- Medical
- Food and Beverages
- Pharmaceuticals
- Personal Care and Hygiene
- Apparel and Clothing
- Building and Construction
Chapter 8 Breathable Films Production and Capacity
- Breathable Films Apparent Production Capacity
- Global Breathable Films Capacity
Chapter 9 Breathable Films Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Market for Breathable Films
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
- Breathable Films Company Market Shares
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Berry Global Inc.
- Covestro Ag
- Daika Kogyo Co., Ltd.
- Dupont De Nemours, Inc.
- Kimberley Clark
- Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.
- Mitsui Chemicals
- Omya Ag
- RKW Guangzhou Co., Ltd. (RKW Group)
- Trioplast Industrier Ab
- Toray Industries, Inc.
