TELA Bio's OviTex® Reinforced Tissue Matrix to be Featured in Three Presentations at SAGES 2021

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc . (NASDAQ: TELA), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing innovative tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction, today announced three upcoming poster presentations on its OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix portfolio. Data demonstrating the effectiveness of OviTex in a variety of hernia repairs will be presented at the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES) conference from August 31 through September 3, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.



"We are thankful to the surgeons who have followed their patients' outcomes and are presenting at SAGES. Hernia repair is a challenging problem, but data such as the research on our OviTex portfolio to be presented at SAGES demonstrates that when you meaningfully collaborate with surgeons, you can solve problems and improve outcomes," said Antony Koblish, CEO of TELA Bio. "Our unique platform allowed us to build a portfolio of products which can be utilized through multiple surgical techniques to help repair a variety of hernia types. In addition, our flexible platform and dedication to incorporating surgeon feedback are essential in developing innovative solutions for soft tissue reconstruction."

Designed by leading experts, with collaboration from more than 100 surgeons, OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix is an advanced hernia repair technology that utilizes naturally sourced tissue reinforced with interwoven polymer fibers to facilitate tissue remodeling while optimizing strength and minimizing the foreign body inflammatory response. This comprehensive portfolio is designed to address multiple hernia types and enables surgeons to select the implant best suited for the patient's specific needs.

"Dr. Banaschak and I are excited that SAGES has recognized our work and look forward to sharing our positive results with OviTex," said Paul Szotek, MD, Medical Director of the Indiana Hernia Center. "I began utilizing OviTex in my practice in 2016 with the interest of reducing the amount of permanent synthetic polymer exposure for my patients. Over the last five years, we've optimized our results by leveraging OviTex's unique design along with proven surgical techniques to develop what we refer to as the Reinforced Biologic Augmented Repair or ReBAR."

"I'm pleased to be sharing the results of my use of OviTex in a series of patients requiring bridged hernia repairs at SAGES," said George DeNoto III, MD, FACS, director of General Surgery St. Francis Hospital in New York. "These patients represent some of the most challenging patients that we encounter as general surgeons, and these data are very promising."

Poster presentations include:

1. A Reinforced Biologic Augmented Repair (ReBAR) of Coexisting Inguinal and Incisional Hernias, 619 Patients, with Robotic Assistance (Cory Banaschak, M.D. and Paul Szotek, MD, MBA, FACS);

2. Robotic-Assisted ReBAR of 111 Inguinal Hernias (Cory Banaschak, MD and Paul Szotek, M.D., MBA, FACS); and

3. Use of Ovine Reinforced Tissue Matrix in Bridged Incisional Hernia Repair (George DeNoto III, MD, FACS).

For the event's full agenda, visit: https://www.sages2021.surgery/schedule-at-a-glance/

About TELA Bio, Inc.

TELA Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing innovative tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company is committed to providing patients with advanced, economically effective biologic material repair solutions to minimize long-term exposure to permanent synthetic materials and improve clinical outcomes. TELA Bio's OviTex® and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products are purposefully designed to address the shortcomings of existing reinforcement materials in hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction and plastic and reconstructive surgery. For more information, visit www.telabio.com .

About OviTex

OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix is intended for use as a surgical mesh to reinforce and/or repair soft tissue where weakness exists. Indications for use include the repair of hernias and/or abdominal wall defects that require the use of reinforcing or bridging material to obtain the desired surgical outcome. Do not use OviTex in patients known to be sensitive to materials of ovine (sheep) origin. For prescription use only. For additional important safety information, please see the OviTex Reinforced BioScaffold Instructions for Use.

The statements made or results achieved by TELA Bio customers described herein were achieved in their specific setting. Due to variations in clinical experience and technique, there is no guarantee that these results are typical. A surgeon must use his or her own clinical judgment when deciding which products are appropriate for treatment of a particular patient. Always refer to the package insert, product label, and/or instructions for use before using any TELA Bio product. Products may not be available in all markets because product availability is subject to the regulatory and/or medical practices in individual markets

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations are forward-looking statements and reflect the current beliefs of TELA's management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially and adversely from those indicated by such forward-looking statements including, among others, the impact to our business of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the development of new variants of COVID-19, such as the delta variant, including but not limited to any impact on our ability to market our products, demand for our products due to deferral of procedures using our products or disruption in our supply chain, our ability to achieve or sustain profitability, our ability to gain market acceptance for our products and to accurately forecast and meet customer demand, our ability to compete successfully, our ability to enhance our product offerings, our ability to enhance our product offerings, development and manufacturing problems, capacity constraints or delays in production of our products, maintenance of coverage and adequate reimbursement for procedures using our products, and product defects or failures. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this announcement speak only as of the date of this press release, and TELA assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release, except as required under applicable law.

