Eko Brings Cardiopulmonary Focus to the Frontline of Care With the Next Generation DUO

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eko , a cardiopulmonary digital health company, today announced the launch of the next generation Eko DUO . DUO is the first FDA-cleared cardiac assessment tool that functions as an electrocardiogram (ECG) and digital stethoscope to detect early signs of heart disease and facilitate timely care and personalized disease management.



Clinicians use the pocket-sized Eko DUO to better inform care decisions by getting more cardiac information at a glance without disrupting their workflow or running costly tests. Purpose-built for wireless listening and recording — both in-person and via telehealth — DUO is ideal for clinicians who need to be mobile or work outside of normal clinical environments. Its unobtrusive form factor makes it easy for clinicians to deliver care in both clinical and non-clinical environments like residential care facilities or a patient’s own home.

Eko’s automated disease detection software, powered by FDA-cleared, clinically-proven artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, helps clinicians detect heart murmurs and atrial fibrillation with comparable accuracy to human experts. Most recently, real-world validation for Eko’s heart murmur detection algorithm came from a peer-reviewed publication in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

“The next generation DUO is an important component of the comprehensive platform for digital cardiopulmonary care that we are building,” said Connor Landgraf, CEO and co-founder of Eko. “The most important weapon we have against heart disease is data and knowledge. When we have information about how our heart is functioning, that’s the weapon that helps us fight this disease more effectively.”

The reliability and portability of DUO have helped clinicians extend care services into larger community settings by enabling a more standardized approach to screening and management across a wider care team.

“Eko’s cloud-based platform permits us to oversee the examinations by our physician extenders and residents in a way that bolsters our confidence in the recommendation for further diagnostic or therapeutic intervention,” said Dr. Antoine Keller, director of the Structural Heart Program at Baton Rouge General Hospital and founder of Heart-Sense, a Louisiana non-profit with the mission to screen and educate the community about heart disease. “This has been most evident in our community murmur screening project, where the portability of the Eko DUO has enabled us to screen large volumes of prospective patients in remote locations where examinations otherwise would have been difficult.”

About Eko

Eko, a cardiopulmonary digital health company, is elevating the way clinicians detect and monitor cardiac and respiratory disease by bringing together advanced sensors, patient and provider software, and AI-powered analysis. Its FDA-cleared platform is used by hundreds of thousands of clinicians treating millions of patients around the world, in-person and through telehealth. The company is headquartered in Oakland, California, with investments from Highland Capital Partners, Questa Capital, Artis Ventures, NTTVC, DigiTx Partners, Mayo Clinic, Sutter Health, and others. To learn more about Eko, visit ekohealth.com or email support@ekohealth.com .

