Morehouse School of Medicine Selects TrackX to Provide Real-Time Tracing, Tracking and Visibility

DENVER, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrackX Holdings Inc. (TSX.V:TKX | OTC:TKXHF | FRANKFURT:3TH) (“TrackX” or the “Company), a leading provider enterprise tracking, tracing and collaboration solutions, announced today that Morehouse School of Medicine has selected TrackX to automate its institutional-wide asset inventory management. With this agreement, TrackX expands its delivery of vital cost savings in the higher education sector.



Morehouse School of Medicine, based in Atlanta, Ga., currently manages an inventory of more than 2,500 pieces of equipment, from computers to medical devices, throughout its campus. The institution required an updated inventory management solution that would help with employee efficiency, as well as timely and accurate equipment and maintenance information.

Under the agreement, TrackX will save Morehouse School of Medicine time and money by deploying end-to-end, tracing, and tracking of high value assets. The customized TrackX solution includes the design and installation of RFID and IoT asset tracking, with real-time item location and condition data collected from sensors and rugged handheld scanners. Morehouse School of Medicine will also use TrackX KeyChain™, a web-based platform, as its management portal to manage inventory, check equipment status, find assets, manage servicing, and improve procurement activity.

“We are excited to work with TrackX,” said Dr. Katherine Napier, vice president of Finance & Strategic Financial Planning, Morehouse School of Medicine. “Like most higher education institutions, we face unprecedented pressure to lower operating costs while continuing to train students and lead the creation and advancement of health equity throughout Georgia. TrackX offers a cost-effective way to automate our current manual inventory process. Our investment in TrackX will pay for itself many times over.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Morehouse as a TrackX customer,” said Tim Harvie, President and CEO of TrackX. “Now more than ever, organizations - especially universities and colleges - need to obtain better visibility, utilization and control of their high value assets. They must leverage technology to operate more efficiently, and they need accurate data to drive informed operating decisions. We’re looking forward to providing Morehouse with the real-time visibility solution they need to thrive in today’s challenging marketplace.”

TrackX, Inc. (TSX.V: TKX), based in Denver, Colorado, is the SaaS-based enterprise tracing, tracking & collaboration solution that leading brands trust to achieve more sustainable and better performing supply chains. TrackX solutions are built on an enterprise scalable and fully customizable platform that leverages a broad array of RFID, IoT (Internet of Things) and Sensor Technologies to provide item level visibility to customers across a broad array of industries, including food, beverage, brewery, automotive, retail, financial services, technology and government. For more information, visit www.trackx.com .

Founded in 1975, Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) is among the nation’s leading educators of primary care physicians, biomedical scientists, and public health professionals. An independent and private historically-Black medical school, MSM was recognized by the Annals of Internal Medicine as the nation’s number one medical school in fulfilling a social mission—the creation and advancement of health equity. MSM faculty and alumni are noted for excellence in teaching, research, and public policy, as well as exceptional patient care. MSM is accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools to award doctoral and master’s degrees. To learn more about programs and donate today, please visit www.msm.edu or call 404-752-1500.

