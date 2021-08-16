RANE Geopolitical Intelligence Available on the Bloomberg Terminal

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANE (Risk Assistance Network + Exchange) announced today that geopolitical intelligence from RANE Worldview, powered by Stratfor, is now available on the Bloomberg Terminal.



For more than 20 years, Stratfor geopolitical analysts have produced the objective analysis and forecasts that organizations have come to rely on, going beyond the news to enhance their understanding of what happened, why it matters, and what happens next.

As businesses around the world recover from the coronavirus pandemic, governments and individuals rebuild, and journalists tell their stories, they will be able to access Worldview’s comprehensive, independent and unbiased analysis, graphics, and podcasts.

“The addition of RANE Worldview provides our customers deep analysis and forecasts on global intelligence and geopolitical risk,” said Ted Merz, Global Head of News Product at Bloomberg. “We remain committed to adding industry leading sources to our aggregated news services that continue to deliver important information and greater value as part of the Bloomberg Terminal.”

Bloomberg subscribers can access RANE Worldview via NH RNE <GO> on the Bloomberg Terminal.



RANE recently launched its Worldview Enterprise Solution with a fully redesigned user experience and an enhanced tool kit specifically for the professional user. Learn more at https://ranenetwork.com/rane-worldview .

About RANE

RANE (Risk Assistance Network + Exchange) is a network-based risk intelligence company. We connect risk and security professionals to critical insights and expertise, enabling them to more efficiently address their most pressing challenges and drive better risk management outcomes. RANE members receive exclusive access to community-driven risk intelligence and a range of support services and risk management programs.

