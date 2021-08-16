Gulf Resources Announces Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

SHOUGUANG, China, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf Resources, Inc. (Nasdaq: GURE) ("Gulf Resources", "we," or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of bromine, crude salt and specialty chemical products in China, today announced unaudited financial results for the second quarter 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Balance Sheet

Our balance sheet remains extremely strong. Despite continuing to invest in our new chemical factory, we have over $97 million in cash. Our current book value per share is $26.56. Based on our current stock price, Gulf continues to sell at a discount to its cash, net net cash, and working capital.

Balance Sheet Highlights Total Cash $97,058,027 Net Net Cash $78,735,522 Current Assets $104,955,195 Working Capital $95,745,220 Book Value $278,102,555

Income Statement

Net Revenues for Q2 2021 increased 108% to $11,148,008 compared to previous year.

Gross margins increased for Q2 2021 by 1157% from $336,587 to $4,232,234 compared to the same period of previous year.

As a percentage of revenues, gross margin for Q2 2021 was 38.0% compared to 6.3% in the previous year.

Direct labor and factory overheads for Q2 2021 incurred during plant shutdown decreased 19.7%. As a percentage of sales, they were 12.5% versus 32.4%.

G&A expenses for Q2 2021 increased $3,662,999 compared to the previous year. However, $3,133,140 of the increase was attributable to the one-time stock awards.

Net loss before taxes for Q2 2021 declined 19.6% to $2,346,740 compared to previous year.

Taxes were $(356,408) for Q2 2021 versus a benefit of $672,633 for Q2 2020.

The Net Loss after Taxes was $2,703,200 for Q2 2021 versus $2,244,619 for Q2 2020.

The company had a comprehensive net gain for Q2 2021 of $2,631,016 versus a net loss of $2,022,750 for Q2 2020.



Cash Flow

For the six months, we had cash flow from operations of $7,025,775. We spent $5,806,435 on property plant and equipment for our chemical factory. Even with these expenditures and the interruption in our production for Chinese New Year in the first quarter, we were still able to generate positive free cash flow for the six months and the quarter, enabling us to increase our cash by almost $3 million compared to year-end levels.

Segment Reporting

Bromine

Bromine revenues for Q2 2021 increased by 123% to $10,025,438 from 4,487,017 in Q2 2020.

Gross profits in bromine for Q2 2021 increased by 1953% to $4,471,945 from $217,778 for Q2 2020.

As a percentage of sales, gross profits in bromine were 45% for Q2 2021 compared to 5% for Q2 2020.

Bromine made a profit of $2,682,233 in Q2 2021 compared to a loss of $1,479,084 in Q2 2020.

Production of bromine in tonnes increased by 48% to 1,805 in Q2 2021.

The average selling price increased 51.3% to $5,554 for Q2 2021.

Bromine prices have continued at a high level. At the end of Q1, bromine was RMB 35,044. At the end of Q2, it had risen to record highs of RMB 45,950. Since the end of the quarter, it has declined slightly to RMB 43,063, still very close to its record highs. The company expects bromine pricing to remain near its current levels for the foreseeable future.



Crude Salt

Net revenue for the crude salt for Q2 2021 increased 29% to $1,122,570.

Gross margins for Q2 2021 were loss 21% compared to profit 14% in previous year.

The loss from operations for Q2 2021 was $578,435 compared to loss from operations of $611,472 in the same period in 2020.



Chemicals

The chemical segment incurred a loss from operations of $741,312 for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021, compared to loss from operations of $654,652 in the same period in 2020.

Natural Gas

Loss from operations from our natural gas segment was $62,850 for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021, compared to a loss of $53,270 in the same period in 2020.

UPDATE ON OPERATIONS

Factories #2, #8, and #10

The company expects to receive approvals to reopen factories #2, #8, and #10. To its knowledge, the government is currently completing its planning process for all mining areas including that for prevention of flood. As a result, the Company may be required to make some modifications to our current wells and aqueducts prior to commencement of operations of these factories to satisfy the local government's requirements.

Chemical Segment

The Company began the construction on its new chemical facilities located at Bohai Marine Fine Chemical Industrial Park in June 2020 and basically completed the civil works by end of June 2021. Equipment installation and testing is expected to take 6 months or somewhat longer if issues occur. Trial production should take another six months. The Company will continue to post photographs on the company website showing the progress of the construction and installation of equipment.

Natural Gas

The Company is continuing to work with the governments of Tianbao Town, Daying County, and Sichuan Province on getting approval for our natural gas and brine projects. We continue to maintain a staff in Sichuan Province and senior management continues to meet with government officials. While timing is still uncertain, the Company remains optimistic that it will be able to proceed with these projects.

Recent Developments

As disclosed in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 7, 2021, the Company’s former auditors Morrison Cogen LLP (MC) resigned effective June 30, 2021. On July 1, 2021, the Company engaged WWC, P.C. Certified Public Accountants (“WWC”) to serve as its independent auditor.

Business Outlook

“The company is optimistic about the second half of year 2021. Production lost in the second quarter is likely to be recouped in the third quarter. Bromine price remains high. At current levels of production, our bromine business should be profitable. We have expensed our all of our annual stock grants, so overhead will be reduced. We believe we could receive approvals for one or more of our closed factories in near future. In 2022, we may begin to generate revenues from our chemical factory. We expect that our chemical business could be profitable in 2023. We continue to believe that we may be able to produce both natural gas and bromine products in Sichuan if we are able to obtain requisite governmental approvals,” said Mr. Xiaobin Liu, CEO of the Company.

Gulf Resources, Inc. operates through three wholly-owned subsidiaries, Shouguang City Haoyuan Chemical Company Limited ("SCHC"), ShouguangYuxin Chemical Industry Co., Limited ("SYCI"), and Daying County Haoyuan Chemical Company Limited ("DCHC"). The Company believes that it is one of the largest producers of bromine in China. Elemental Bromine is used to manufacture a wide variety of compounds utilized in industry and agriculture. Through SYCI, the Company manufactures chemical products utilized in a variety of applications, including oil and gas field explorations and papermaking chemical agents, and materials for human and animal antibiotics. DCHC was established to further explore and develop natural gas and brine resources (including bromine and crude salt) in China.

GULF RESOURCES, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in U.S. dollars)

June 30, 2021

Unaudited December 31, 2020

Audited Current Assets Cash $ 97,058,027 $ 94,222,538 Accounts receivable 4,741,259 6,521,798 Inventories, net 677,418 419,609 Prepayments and deposits 2,476,867 6,146,461 Other receivable 1,624 559 Total Current Assets 104,955,195 107,310,965 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment, net 153,288,493 148,947,689 Finance lease right-of use assets 185,276 186,272 Operating lease right-of –use assets 8,507,190 8,868,661 Prepaid land leases, net of current portion 10,234,582 10,134,004 Deferred tax assets 19,254,324 18,590,227 Total non-current assets 191,469,865 186,726,853 Total Assets $ 296,425,060 $ 294,037,818 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts, other payable and accrued expenses $ 7,071,707 $ 5,081,701 Taxes payable-current 1,506,771 1,326,179 Finance lease liability, current portion 160,498 217,070 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 470,999 477,350 Total Current Liabilities 9,209,975 7,102,300 Non-Current Liabilities Finance lease liability, net of current portion 1,747,385 1,888,903 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 7,365,145 8,022,342 Total Non-Current Liabilities 9,112,530 9,911,245 Total Liabilities $ 18,322,505 $ 17,013,545 Commitment and Loss Contingencies Stockholders’ Equity PREFERRED STOCK; $0.001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none outstanding $ — $ — COMMON STOCK; $0.0005 par value; 80,000,000 shares authorized; 10,515,307 and 10,043,307 shares issued; 10,469,477 and 9,997,477 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 24,375 24,139 Treasury stock; 45,830 and 45,830 shares as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 at cost (510,329 ) (510,329 ) Additional paid-in capital 100,569,160 97,435,316 Retained earnings unappropriated 146,183,012 151,388,356 Retained earnings appropriated 24,233,544 24,233,544 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 7,602,793 4,453,247 Total Stockholders’ Equity 278,102,555 277,024,273 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 296,425,060 $ 294,037,818

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements





GULF RESOURCES, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Expressed in U.S. dollars)

(UNAUDITED)

Three-Month Period Ended June 30, Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 NET REVENUE Net revenue $ 11,148,008 $ 5,359,483 $ 16,407,251 $ 5,917,153 OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE) Cost of net revenue (6,915,774 ) (5,022,896 ) (11,097,163 ) (5,944,216 ) Sales, marketing and other operating expenses (15,625 ) (10,838 ) (25,170 ) (13,081 ) Direct labor and factory overheads incurred during plant shutdown (1,394,717 ) (1,737,599 ) (4,008,200 ) (5,348,022 ) General and administrative expenses (5,204,701 ) (1,541,702 ) (6,940,951 ) (2,385,039 ) Other operating income (loss) — — — (15,776 ) (13,530,817 ) (8,313,035 ) (22,071,484 ) (13,706,134 ) LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (2,382,809 ) (2,953,552 ) (5,664,233 ) (7,788,981 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expense (39,368 ) (34,888 ) (76,230 ) (70,316 ) Interest income 75,437 71,188 147,890 145,844 LOSS BEFORE TAXES (2,346,740 ) (2,917,252 ) (5,592,573 ) (7,713,453 ) INCOME TAX BENEFIT (356,480 ) 672,633 387,229 1,929,076 NET LOSS $ (2,703,220 ) $ (2,244,619 ) $ (5,205,344 ) $ (5,784,377 ) COMPREHENSIVE LOSS: NET LOSS $ (2,703,220 ) $ (2,244,619 ) $ (5,205,344 ) $ (5,784,377 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS - Foreign currency translation adjustments 5,334,236 221,869 3,149,546 (4,293,490 ) COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ 2,631,016 $ (2,022,750 ) $ (2,055,798 ) $ (10,077,867 ) LOSS PER SHARE: BASIC AND DILUTED $ (0.26 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (0.61 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES: BASIC AND DILUTED 10,469,477 9,517,427 10,469,477 9,517,427

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements.





GULF RESOURCES, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in U.S. dollars)

(UNAUDITED)

Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (5,205,344 ) $ (5,784,377 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Interest on finance lease obligation 71,197 70,009 Depreciation and amortization 8,224,864 7,559,224 Unrealized exchange gain on translation of inter-company balances 594,150 (382,331 ) Deferred tax asset (387,230 ) (1,929,553 ) Common stock issued for services 3,134,080 — Issuance of stock options to employee — — Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,839,939 1,807,547 Inventories (252,995 ) 152,369 Prepayments and deposits (98,992 ) 32,807 Other receivables — — Accounts and Other payable and accrued expenses (785,889 ) (9,284 ) Retention payable — — Taxes payable 190,892 298,599 Prepaid land leases — (369,066 ) Operating lease (298,897 ) (268,192 ) Net cash provided by (used in) by operating activities 7,025,775 1,177,752 CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property, plant and equipment (5,806,435 ) (9,860,142 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,806,435 ) (9,860,142 ) CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayment of finance lease obligation (296,597 ) (264,976 ) Net cash used in financing activities (296,597 ) (264,976 ) EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 1,912,746 (1,382,029 ) NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 2,835,489 (10,329,395 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD 94,222,538 100,301,986 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 97,058,027 $ 89,972,591 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid during the periods for: Income taxes $ — $ — Operating right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations $ — $ — SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements.



