Global Blood Banking and Blood Products Report 2021: Market to Reach $47.7 Billion by 2027 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR

Global Blood Banking and Blood Products Market to Reach $47.7 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Blood Banking and Blood Products estimated at US$38.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$47.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the period 2020-2027.
Blood Components & Plasma Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3% CAGR and reach US$38.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Equipment, Blood Tests & Other Consumables segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR
The Blood Banking and Blood Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR.
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 209 Featured):
- AABB
- Abbott Laboratories
- American Red Cross
- America`s Blood Centers
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Co., Ltd.
- Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd.
- Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.
- bioMerieux SA
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Biotest AG
- Canadian Blood Services
- Cerus Corporation
- China Biologic Products, Inc.
- CSL Behring LLC
- Fenwal Inc.
- Fresenius Kabi AG
- Grifols S.A.
- Haemonetics Corporation
- Immucor Inc.
- Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc.
- Kedrion S.p.A.
- LFB Group
- MacoPharma SA
- New York Blood Center
- Octapharma AG
- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.
- Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.
- Shire plc
- Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Terumo BCT Inc.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Blood Plasma Demand Exceeds Supply: Self-Sufficiency is the New Mantra
- Growing Affinity for Home Care Unlocks Opportunities for Home-based IVIg Therapy
- Higher Plasma Center Numbers Key to Secure Raw Material Supply, Costs Remain A Bottleneck
- Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy Market Scales New Heights
- Evolution in Plasma Collection Technologies - Current Achievements and Way Ahead
- Demand for Plasma Derivatives on the Rise
- Immunoglobulins to See Steady Growth
- Increasing Awareness of PID and CIPD Disorders to Drive IVIg Market
- Indications Addressed by Major Global IVIg Manufacturers
- New Indications to Drive Demand for Albumin
- Low Awareness Affects Apha1 Market
- Recombinants Lead FVIII Market
- Rising Incidence of Cancer Drives Demand for Apheresis Systems
- PrIME: An Innovative High-Yield Process to Address Supply Dearth
- Present State of Plasma Fractionating Industry
- Plasma Fractionation Industry Concentrated in Developed Countries
- PrIME Tackles the Issue of Currently Unprocessable Plasma
- Industry Grappling with Blood Safety & Availability Issues
- New Infections - A Continuous Threat
- Synthetic Substitutes to Bridge Demand-Supply Gap in Blood
- Autologous Transfusion Gearing up for High Growth
- Out-of-Hospital Transfusions: An Emerging Phenomenon
- Automation Tapping into Blood Market
- Automation in Pre-Transfusion Diagnostics
- Penetration of Automated Equipment in the Plasma Market
- The Red Blood Cell Collection Opportunity
- Robots in Blood Banking
- Blood Banks Switching from Manual to Automated Cooler Validation
- Automated Systems in Cancer
- Automated Blood Processing Systems in Open Heart Surgeries
- Cerus' INTERCEPT Blood System Set to See Wider Adoption
- Pooling: Economical HIV Testing
- Ballooning Global Geriatric Populace to Drive Demand for Blood Products
- Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth of Blood Banking Sector
