Minim Continues Global Expansion with Launch of Intelligent Networking Products in Amazon India and Flipkart

Move Follows Earlier ISP Expansions into Europe, Africa and the Americas

MANCHESTER, NH, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM), the creator of intelligent networking products under the globally recognized Motorola brand, today announced the launch of its intelligent networking products in India. Consumers can now find the Motorola MH7020 Triband AC2200 Mesh WiFi system and mobile app, powered by Minim, in Amazon.in and Flipkart.in. The move marks the first major step towards international e-commerce expansion, adding to the company’s global sales footprint via Internet Service Providers.

More than 140 Internet Service Providers (ISP) rely on Minim’s WiFi as a Service platform to improve the subscriber experience while decreasing support costs. Minim’s award-winning mobile app gives subscribers advanced performance monitoring, parental controls, comprehensive network security and more. Minim’s ISP customers are now distributed in:

Americas: Canada, Mexico, Honduras, Paraguay, Guadeloupe

Europe: UK, Italy

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Tanzania, Malawi, Kenya

Cambodia

Australia

The new sales channels Amazon.in and Flipkart.in will expand Minim’s e-commerce presence, which now includes: Amazon US, Best Buy, B&H, Staples, Target, Walmart, Home Shopping Network (HSN), The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Sam’s Club, Micro Center, Newegg, and BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Minim’s technologies— including its patented, software-driven guided mesh system setup for varied hardware brands and models— are best-in-class for the demands of emerging markets. Its WiFi as a Service platform has uniquely been designed to integrate a full spectrum of high-performance, midrange, and low-cost hardware. To date, the platform has been integrated in GL.iNet, MikroTik, Motorola, ReadyNet, TP-Link hardware.

"With a billion connected homes worldwide today and another billion more to come, we’ve been focused on expanding globally as a key element of our continued growth strategy,” said Gray Chynoweth, CEO of Minim. “Minim will continue to make intelligent and strategic investments with an eye to expanding our reach to ensure that everyone worldwide can come to rely on Minim to secure and manage their home networks.”

About Minim

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. Headquartered in Manchester, NH, the company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leading to happy and safe homes where things just work. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

Media Contact:

Grace McElroy at (914) 643-5260-0560 or grace@minim.com

Investor Relations Contact:

James Carbonara, Hayden IR at (646) 755-7412 or james@haydenir.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to Minim’s plans, expectations, and intentions. Actual results may be materially different from expectations as a result of known and unknown risks, including: risks associated with Minim’s potential inability to realize intended benefits of the merger; the potential increase in tariffs on the company's imports; potential difficulties and supply interruptions from moving the manufacturing of most of the company’s products to Vietnam; risks relating to global semiconductor shortages; potential changes in NAFTA; the potential need for additional funding which Minim may be unable to obtain; declining demand for certain of Minim’s products; delays, unanticipated costs, interruptions or other uncertainties associated with Minim’s production and shipping; Minim’s reliance on several key outsourcing partners; uncertainty of key customers’ plans and orders; risks relating to product certifications; Minim’s dependence on key employees; uncertainty of new product development, including certification and overall project delays, budget overruns; the risk that newly introduced products may contain undetected errors or defects or otherwise not perform as anticipated; costs and senior management distractions due to patent related matters; risks from a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other risks set forth in Minim’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Minim cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Minim expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Minim’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstance on which any such statement is based.