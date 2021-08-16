EnviroGold Global Announces New Strategic Advisor, Advances ESG Objectives

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (“EnviroGold Global” or the “Company”) (CSE:NVRO), a clean technology company accelerating the world’s transition to a circular resource economy, today announced the addition of Mr. Malcolm Smith to its Strategic and Technical Advisory Group (the “Advisory Group”) and the adoption of foundational corporate governance and ESG Polices by the Company’s Board of Directors.



“ESG is the fundamental driver of EnviroGold Global’s business model,” commented Dr. Mark Thorpe, EnviroGold Global’s CEO and a member of the Company’s Board of Directors. “The board’s adoption of these foundational ESG and corporate governance policies crystalizes the Company’s commitment to principled management, environmental stewardship and positive social impact.”

Commenting on the addition of Mr. Malcolm Smith to the Advisory Group, Dr. Thorpe said, “Malcolm’s addition to our world-class advisory group is a strategic win for EnviroGold Global, enhancing a world-class group of advisors that provides the Company with access to expertise in several mission critical domains.”

Mr. Smith has over 25 years of capital markets experience on the sell side and the buy side and is currently CEO of West Harbour Capital, where he oversees the organization’s merchant banking activities and provides a variety of corporate finance services including capital-raising, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, business development, as well as restructuring and due diligence. Additional information on Mr. Smith’s professional background, as well as information on other members of the Advisory Group, can be found on EnviroGold Global’s website (see link).

About EnviroGold Global

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, EnviroGold Global is a clean technology company capitalizing environmental stewardship and sustainably supplying the world’s increasing demand for precious, critical, and strategic metals by reclaiming unrecovered value from mine tailings and resource development waste streams. EnviroGold Global leverages proprietary technology, superior operationalized knowledge, and an agile, efficient culture to recover valuable metals, recharge critical resources and accelerate the world’s transition to a sustainable circular resource economy. EnviroGold Global is actively expanding the Company’s significant reprocessing pipeline.

Further Information

Mark B. Thorpe

EnviroGold Global Limited

Telephone: (416) 777 6720

Email: mark.thorpe@envirogoldglobal.com

Jonathan L. Robinson, CFA

Investor Relations Contact

Telephone: (416) 669 1001

Email: JRobinson@oakhillfinancial.ca

Forward Looking Statements



This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the implementation of ESG and corporate governance policies, the Company’s expansion of its reprocessing pipeline, and the Company’s ability to accelerate the world’s transition to a circular resource economy. Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the continued commercial viability and growth in the clean technology and mining waste reprocessing industry; continued approval of the Company’s activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; the continued development of clean technology and mining waste reprocessing technology; and the continued growth of the Company. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; the Company’s inability to accelerate the world’s transition to a circular resource economy the risks associated with the mining and mining waste recycling industry in general; increased competition in the clean technology and waste reprocessing market; the potential unviability of the clean technology and mining waste reprocessing market; incorrect assessment of the value and potential benefits of various transactions; risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to clean technology and mining waste reprocessing; risks associated with a potential collapse in the value of clean technology and waste reprocessing; and risks relating to the Company’s potential inability to expand its reprocessing pipeline.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.