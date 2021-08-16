Global $5.1 Bn Nutrigenomics Markets, 2021-2031: Opportunities in the Rise of Next-Generation Probiotics & Integrative Industry-Academia Collaboration

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nutrigenomics Market: Focus on Application, Type, 15 Countries Data, Industry Insights, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Nutrigenomics Market is to Reach $5,170.6 Million by 2031

The concept of nutrigenomics has emerged with an idea to assist an individual in achieving a lasting dietary behavior change that is beneficial for health. Nutrigenomics aims to elucidate the impact of diet on human health. The bioactive food compounds can interact with genes affecting the transcription factors, protein expression, and metabolite production.

The study of these complex interactions requires the development of advanced analytical approaches combined with bioinformatics. The advancements in omics technology have opened gateways to deliver the biomarkers for health and comfort, disclose early indicators for a disease disposition, assist in differentiating dietary responders from non-responders, and, last but not least, discover bioactive, beneficial food components.

Further, the increasing rate of obesity and lifestyle-related diseases has led to the rise in the focus on diet-related changes in metabolism and gene. Additionally, the evolution of technology has increased the pace of the market advancements in nutrigenomics.

The global nutrigenomics market, based on type, is further segmented into the product (dietary usage) and by service (nutrigenomic genetic testing). The dietary usage products involve probiotics and prebiotics offered by the company that are impacting the genome directly or indirectly. Further, the genetic testing services in nutrigenomics involved offers insights regarding the diet that has an impact on gene.

Competitive Landscape

The global nutrigenomics market consists of numerous large- and small-scale manufacturers and service providers. Presently, with the increasing rate of molecular advancements and the rise in the adoption of genetic tests, there has been an expansion of opportunities for the nutrigenomics market. Some of the strategies opted by the key players within the market are new product offerings, product approvals, partnerships and alliances, mergers and acquisitions, and business expansions.

In the five years (January 2017- June 2021), the market witnessed 23 product offerings, 25 synergistic activities, six funding and investments, and five business expansions. The increasing awareness for genetic testing and nutrigenomic diet such as prebiotic and probiotic food has majorly attributed to the growing prominence for nutrigenomics.

On the basis of region, North America holds the largest share of the nutrigenomics market owing to improved health consciousness, better genetic testing facilities, and favorable regulatory policies in the region. Apart from this, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

