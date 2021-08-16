Global Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2027 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $545.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Mini PACS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Enterprise PACS segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $545.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR



The Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$545.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$450.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



Mid End PACS Segment to Record 4.6% CAGR



In the global Mid End PACS segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$212.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$291.7 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$292.7 Million by the year 2027.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Factors Driving the Growth of the Worldwide PACS Market

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 86 Featured)

Agfa Healthcare NV

Aspyra LLC

BRIT Systems Inc.

Carestream Health Inc.

Cerner Corporation

DelftDI Healthcare IT

Fujifilm Medical Systems U.S.A. Inc.

GE Healthcare

INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd.

Intelerad Medical Systems Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Novarad Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Sectra AB

Siemens Healthineers

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Government Support Aids Growth of PACS Solutions

Ageing Population Drives PACS Market Growth

Technological Advancements Fuel Demand for Replacement Systems

Small Scale Healthcare Institutions to Sustain Growth in Developed Markets

High Costs Impact PACS Purchases

Radiology PACS Market Matures, Focus Shifts to Non-Radiology Departments

Need for Radiology and Cardiology PACS Unification Prevails

User Demand Favors Integrated RIS/PACS Solutions

RIS/PACS Integration Challenges

3D Capabilities Revolutionize PACS

Economic Crisis Accelerates Growth of Managed Service PACS Market

Various Phases and Delivery Models of Managed Service for PACS

PACS - Evolution, Issues and Innovations in Brief

Web-Developed PACS - The New Frontier in Evolution

Vendor Neutral Archiving Takes Over Storage Functionality of PACS

The Versatility of VNAs

VNA Addresses DICOM Issues with PACS

Cloud-Based PACS - the Next Phase in the Evolution of PACS

Benefits offered by Cloud-Based PACS

Mobile PACS Overcomes Roadblocks and Gains Traction

Benefits of Mobile PACS

Third-party Middleware Offerings to Make Inroads into Enterprise PACS Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Current & Future Analysis for Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

World 15-Year Perspective for Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Mini PACS by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise PACS by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Mid End PACS by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Web by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for On-Premise by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 86

