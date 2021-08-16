MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

English Danish

On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 9-13 August 2021:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 73,670 191.35 14,096,881 2 August 2021

3 August 2021

4 August 2021

5 August 2021

6 August 2021 50

100

100

100

50 223.00

225.00

219.60

223.00

224.50 11,150

22,500

21,960

22,300

11,225 Accumulated under the programme 74,070 14,186,016

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 9 to 13 August 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 74,070 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.951% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

Attachments