MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Søborg, DENMARK

On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 9-13 August 2021:

 Number of
shares		Average purchase
price (DKK)		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement73,670191.3514,096,881
2 August 2021
3 August 2021
4 August 2021
5 August 2021
6 August 2021		50
100
100
100
50		223.00
225.00
219.60
223.00
224.50		11,150
22,500
21,960
22,300
11,225
Accumulated under the programme74,070 14,186,016

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 9 to 13 August 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 74,070 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.951% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

Attachments

Appendix - Overview of transactions (9-13 August 2021) MTHH_Company Announcement 48_2021