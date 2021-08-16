Net Element Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

MIAMI, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE ) (“ Net Element ” or the “Company”), a global technology and value-added solutions group that supports electronic payments acceptance in a multichannel environment including point-of-sale (“POS”), e-commerce and mobile devices, today reports its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.



Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net revenue increased to $33.3 million, as compared to $13.7 million for the same comparable period in 2020.

North American Transactions Solutions revenue increased to $32 million, as compared to $13 million for the same comparable quarter in 2020.

International Transaction Solutions revenue increased to $1.3 million, as compared to $0.74 million for the same comparable quarter in 2020.

Operating expenses increased to $3.1 million, as compared to $2.2 million for the same period in 2020.

Gross margin increased to $3.7 million, as compared to $2.2 million for the same comparable quarter in 2020.

Net income per share increased to $0.21, as compared to a net loss of $0.08 per share for the same comparable period in 2020.

Reflected in net income attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, are two nonrecurring other income transactions totaling approximately $1.0 million. It was comprised of $0.4 million for the PPP Note debt forgiveness and $0.6 million in late fees due from Mullen in connection with the Mullen Merger Agreement.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021, Compared to the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

The Company reported a net income attributable to common stockholders of approximately $1.3 million or $0.21 per share income for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to a net loss of approximately $325,000 or $0.08 per share loss for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in net loss attributable to stockholders of approximately $1.6 million was primarily due to an increase in net revenues of approximately $19.6 million and approximately $500,000 in late fees owed by Mullen during the three months ended June 30, 2021.

The following tables set forth the Company’s sources of revenues, cost of revenues and the respective gross margins for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and the same period in 2020.

Three Three Months Ended Months Ended Increase / Source of Revenues June 30, 2021 Mix June 30, 2020 Mix (Decrease) North American Transaction Solutions $ 32,015,097 96.2 % $ 12,977,536 94.6 % $ 19,037,561 International Transaction Solutions 1,276,838 3.8 % 741,073 5.4 % 535,765 Total $ 33,291,935 100.0 % $ 13,718,609 100.0 % $ 19,573,326 Three Three Months Ended % of Months Ended % of Increase / Cost of Revenues June 30, 2021 revenues June 30, 2020 revenues (Decrease) North American Transaction Solutions $ 28,561,909 89.2 % $ 11,016,028 84.9 % $ 17,545,881 International Transaction Solutions 1,020,689 79.9 % 520,759 70.3 % 499,930 Total $ 29,582,598 88.9 % $ 11,536,787 84.1 % $ 18,045,811 Three Three Months Ended % of Months Ended % of Increase / Gross Margin June 30, 2021 revenues June 30, 2020 revenues (Decrease) North American Transaction Solutions $ 3,453,188 10.8 % $ 1,961,508 15.1 % $ 1,491,680 International Transaction Solutions 256,149 20.1 % 220,314 29.7 % 35,835 Total $ 3,709,337 11.1 % $ 2,181,822 15.9 % $ 1,527,515

Net revenues consist primarily of service fees from transaction processing. Net revenues were approximately $33.3 million and $13.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and the same period in 2020, respectively. The Company’s revenues, which are largely tied to processing volumes, were materially impacted beginning in the final two weeks of March 2020. Since the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2020, the Company has seen a significant recovery in its end-to-end payment volumes as some merchants began resuming their normal operations.



Cost of revenues represents direct costs of generating revenues, including commissions, mobile operator fees, interchange expense, processing and non-processing fees. Cost of revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2021, were approximately $29.6 million, as compared to approximately $11.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in cost of revenues was primarily due to a significant increase in net revenues.

The gross margin for the three months ended June 30, 2021, was approximately $3.7 million, or 11.1% of net revenues, as compared to approximately $2.2 million, or 15.9% of net revenues, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in the overall gross margin percentage was primarily the result of the competitive pressure in the industry and a large wholesale client converting their merchant processing relationship to the Company’s platform. Net Element’s wholesale platform generally provides for lower margins compared to the Company’s other products and services.

Operating Expenses Analysis:

Operating expenses were approximately $3.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $2.2 million for three months ended June 30, 2020. Operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021, primarily consisted of selling, general and administrative expenses of approximately $2.1 million; bad debt expense of approximately $500,000; and depreciation and amortization expense of approximately $500,000. Operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2020, primarily consisted of selling, general and administrative expenses of approximately $1.4 million; bad debt expense of approximately $33,000; and depreciation and amortization expense of approximately $800,000. The net increase was primarily due to additional personnel retained to meet the demand of growth, the increase in bad debt expense due to the increase in net revenues, and fees connected with the Company’s Form S-4 filing, which were partially offset by the reduction of compensation of certain employees, consultants and executives of the Company.

The components of the Company’s selling, general and administrative expenses are reflected in the tables below.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and the same period in 2020 consisted of operating expenses not otherwise delineated in the Company’s Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss, as follows:

Six months ended June 30, 2021 Category North American

Transaction

Solutions International

Transaction

Solutions Corporate Expenses

& Eliminations Total Salaries, benefits, taxes and contractor payments $ 912,201 $ 299,609 $ 645,363 $ 1,857,173 Professional fees 368,954 64,137 612,976 1,046,067 Rent 152,933 33,142 9,765 195,840 Business development 84,601 13,335 38,055 135,991 Travel expense 7,734 62,375 94,216 164,325 Filing fees - - 46,502 46,502 Transaction gains - (41,986 ) - (41,986 ) Office expenses 104,598 11,403 45,648 161,649 Communications expenses 63,739 57,552 76,588 197,879 Insurance expense - - 83,832 83,832 Other expenses 742 13,964 100,732 115,438 Total $ 1,695,502 $ 513,531 $ 1,753,677 $ 3,962,710 Six months ended June 30, 2020 Category North American

Transaction

Solutions International

Transaction

Solutions Corporate Expenses

& Eliminations Total Salaries, benefits, taxes and contractor payments $ 1,085,541 $ 204,967 $ 669,295 $ 1,959,803 Professional fees 161,578 88,428 496,948 746,954 Rent 17,643 30,158 91,508 139,309 Business development 111,349 17 5,907 117,273 Travel expense 5,309 34,496 95,526 135,331 Filing fees - - 37,338 37,338 Transaction losses - 76,499 - 76,499 Office expenses 119,485 10,728 44,975 175,188 Communications expenses 88,770 89,364 35,871 214,005 Insurance expense - - 80,685 80,685 Other expenses 428 2,103 16,305 18,836 Total $ 1,590,103 $ 536,760 $ 1,574,358 $ 3,701,221 Variance Category North American

Transaction

Solutions International

Transaction

Solutions Corporate Expenses & Eliminations Total Salaries, benefits, taxes and contractor payments $ (173,340 ) $ 94,642 $ (23,932 ) $ (102,630 ) Professional fees 207,376 (24,291 ) 116,028 299,113 Rent 135,290 2,984 (81,743 ) 56,531 Business development (26,748 ) 13,318 32,148 18,718 Travel expense 2,425 27,879 (1,310 ) 28,994 Filing fees - - 9,164 9,164 Transaction gains - (118,485 ) - (118,485 ) Office expenses (14,887 ) 675 673 (13,539 ) Communications expenses (25,031 ) (31,812 ) 40,717 (16,126 ) Insurance expense - - 3,147 3,147 Other (income) expenses 314 11,861 84,427 96,602 Total $ 105,399 $ (23,229 ) $ 179,319 $ 261,489

Salaries, benefits, taxes and contractor payments increased by approximately $200,000 on a consolidated basis for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to the same three-month period ended June 30, 2020. The net increase was primarily due to additional personnel retained to meet the demand of growth offset by the reduction of compensation of certain employees, consultants and executives of the Company.



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Regulation G Disclosure

To supplement its consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with United States

generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company provides additional measures of its

operating results by disclosing its adjusted net loss attributable to Net Element, Inc. stockholders.

Adjusted net loss attributable to Net Element stockholders is calculated as net income (loss) attributable to Net Element stockholders excluding noncash share-based compensation and other nonoperating, nonrecurring items. The Company discloses this amount on an aggregate and per-share basis. These measures meet the definition of non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that application of these non-GAAP financial measures is appropriate to enhance the understanding of the Company’s investors regarding its historical performance through the use of a metric that seeks to normalize period-to-period earnings. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, and June 30, 2020, is presented in the following tables.

GAAP Share-based

Compensation Gain on Debt

Forgiveness Late Fee Income Adjusted Non-GAAP Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Net income attributable to Net Element Inc stockholders $ 1,263,875 $ 11,237 $ (441,492 ) $ (559,986 ) $ 273,634 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.21 $ - $ (0.07 ) $ (0.09 ) $ 0.05 Basic and diluted shares used in computing earnings per share 5,966,123 5,966,123 Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Net loss attributable to Net Element Inc stockholders $ (324,690 ) $ 7,500 $ - $ - $ (317,190 ) Basic and diluted earnings per share $ (0.08 ) $ - $ - $ - $ (0.08 ) Basic and diluted shares used in computing earnings per share 4,175,148 4,175,148 GAAP Share-based

Compensation Gain on Debt

Forgiveness Late Fee Income Adjusted Non-GAAP Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Net loss attributable to Net Element Inc stockholders $ 1,568,440 $ 22,494 $ (441,492 ) $ (1,559,961 ) $ (410,519 ) Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.26 $ - $ (0.07 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.07 ) Basic and diluted shares used in computing earnings per share 5,944,636 5,944,636 Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Net loss attributable to Net Element Inc stockholders $ (1,691,488 ) $ 45,900 $ - $ - $ (1,645,588 ) Basic and diluted earnings per share $ (0.41 ) $ 0.01 $ - $ - $ (0.40 ) Basic and diluted shares used in computing earnings per share 4,146,396 4,146,396





Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures exclude significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements and are subject to inherent limitations.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) operates a payments-as-a-service transactional and value-added services platform for small to medium enterprise ("SME") in the U.S. and selected emerging markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Net Element and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, what the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its variants, including the significantly more contagious Delta variant, will have on the Company, its business and its operations; whether the Company will obtain shareholder or other regulatory approvals for the consummation of the merger with Mullen Automotive, Inc., including the receipt and timing of required approvals and satisfaction of other conditions precedent to the closing of the proposed merger and the related transactions contemplated in the merger agreement; whether the Company will achieve growth or achieve its goals; and when the Company will reach profitability. Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) Net Element's ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Net Element's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with users of its payment processing services; (iii) Net Element's ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Net Element's ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Net Element's business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Net Element's business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Net Element's business; (x) Net Element's ability to protect its intellectual property; (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions; and (xii) adverse effects of potentially deteriorating U.S.-Russia relations, including, without limitation, over a conflict related to Ukraine, including a risk of further U.S. government sanctions or other legal restrictions on U.S. businesses doing business in Russia. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Net Element with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Net Element anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Net Element assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

