SomaLogic Announces Registration Statement Declared Effective and Reports 176% Y/Y Second Quarter and 187% First Half of 2021 Revenue Growth

NEW YORK & BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CM Life Sciences II (NASDAQ: CMIIU) and SomaLogic, Inc., a leader in AI-data driven proteomics technology, today announced that the registration statement for their business combination has been declared effective by the US Securities Exchange Commission (“SEC”), with a CM Life Sciences II special meeting date set for August 31, 2021 for shareholders of record as of July 2, 2021 and the transaction expected to close promptly thereafter.



In conjunction, SomaLogic, Inc. reported preliminary revenue for the second quarter and first half of 2021. Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was approximately $19.7 million, an increase of approximately 176% as compared to revenue for the second quarter of 2020. Total revenue for the first half of 2021 was approximately $38.6 million, an increase of approximately 187% as compared to total revenue for the first half of 2020. Revenue growth was driven by a return to fee for service options for customers, new pharma and research business aided by commercial strategies intended to provide greater customer flexibility, and royalties.

“We have far exceeded our projections, and our year-to-date results reflect our team’s dedication and execution across key drivers of the business as well as the rapidly growing global interest in proteomics products and services,” said Roy Smythe, M.D., SomaLogic’s Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, we announced multiple developments in the second quarter to enhance our positioning for the future, including customizable and targeted content protein panels from our industry-leading 7,000-plex assay, a collaboration agreement with Novo Nordisk to support drug development, and a partnership with the world-class medical research center at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. We have doubled our sales force since the beginning of the year and are targeting a substantial ramp into the second half of 2021. This is a mature technology and early-stage commercial business with a bright future”.

“We look forward to providing detailed commentary regarding our business metrics and financial outlook later this year. We are excited about what our current success portends for the near future, as well as our longer-term prospects,” Roy Smythe, M.D., continued.

“We are excited to enter the final stages of our business combination with SomaLogic and are naturally encouraged by the continued commercial traction exhibited throughout the first half of the year,” said Eli Casdin, CEO of CM Life Sciences II. “The long-promised power of proteomics is today a reality, and SomaLogic will be well-capitalized to accelerate commercial growth and expand its leading and customizable proteomics platform from lab to lab and into the clinic where it can change the practice of medicine.”

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic seeks to deliver precise, meaningful, and actionable health-management information that empowers individuals worldwide to continuously optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. This essential information, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, is derived from SomaLogic’s personalized measurement of important changes in an individual’s proteins over time. For more information, visit www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on Twitter.

SomaSignal™ tests are developed and their performance characteristics determined by SomaLogic, Inc. SomaLogic is a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certified, and College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited laboratory.

The SomaScan Platform is for Research Use Only (RUO) and has not been cleared or approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for diagnostic or patient management purposes.

SomaLogic’s proprietary SomaScan Platform was designed to be a universal platform that can be applied across research and discovery, translational research and biopharmaceutical development, and clinical applications. SomaLogic can run approximately 7,000 protein measurements on a single 55 microliter plasma or serum sample. The company has run more than 450,000 samples to date.

