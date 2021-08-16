Sachem Capital Reports Revenue Growth of 56% for Q2 2021

Conference Call and Webcast to be held at 8:00 AM EDT on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

BRANFORD, Conn., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) announces its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time to discuss in greater detail its financial condition and operating results for the second quarter of 2021.

John Villano, CPA, the company’s Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer stated: “We achieved solid financial performance in the second quarter of 2021, as evidenced by a 56% increase in revenue, due in large part to an increase in interest income on our loan portfolio versus the same period last year. We also achieved net income of $2.5 million and generated over $6.1 million of cash flow from operations. In addition, we have significantly enhanced our balance sheet. As of June 30, 2021, we had cash, cash equivalents and investment securities totaling approximately $106.7 million compared to $56.7 million as of December 31, 2020. This increase in our liquidity largely reflects $40.6 million of net proceeds from our Series A Preferred Stock offering and $22.9 million from the sale of common shares. This past July, we also announced a $200 million master repurchase financing facility with Churchill MRA Funding I, which is expected to further reduce our overall cost of capital and help finance the continued expansion of our lending activities. Given our strong balance sheet, we are funding larger loans than we have in the past, which we believe are secured by high quality properties owned by established developers. At the same time, we continue to expand our geographic footprint. Looking ahead, we see a favorable competitive landscape and our loan pipeline remains robust. As a result, we believe we are well capitalized to take advantage of the market demand for our loan products for the balance of 2021 and beyond.”

Results of operations – three months ended June 30, 2021

Total revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was approximately $6.7 million compared to approximately $4.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of approximately $2.4 million, or 56%. The increase is primarily attributable to the growth in lending operations. For the second quarter of 2021, interest income and origination fees were approximately $4.7 million and $832,000, respectively. In comparison, for the three months ended June 30, 2020, interest income and origination fees were approximately $3.3 million and $647,000, respectively. In the second quarter of 2021 the company had $85,000 of gains from the sale of investment securities compared to a loss of approximately $8,900 for the 2020 period. Investment income for the second quarter of 2021 increased to $180,000 compared to approximately $33,000 for the same period last year. Other income was approximately $543,000 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to approximately $283,000 for the same period last year. Finally, the company recognized a gain on the extinguishment of debt of $257,845 for the second quarter of 2021.

Total operating costs and expenses for three months ended June 30, 2021 were approximately $4.2 million compared to approximately $2.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in operating costs and expenses is primarily attributable to the increase in interests expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, which, in turn, is a direct result of an increase in overall indebtedness, particularly the unsubordinated unsecured notes.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was approximately $2.5 million, or $0.10 per share, compared to $2.3 million, or $0.10 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Results of operations – six months ended June 30, 2021

Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was approximately $12.4 million compared to approximately $8.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of approximately 44.2%. Revenue growth for the six months ended June 30, 2020, is directly related to the increase in lending operations. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, interest income was approximately $9.2 million and origination fees were approximately $1.35 million, respectively. In comparison, for the six months ended June 30, 2020, interest income and origination fees were approximately $6.2 million and $1.2 million, respectively. Investment income was approximately $423,000 for the first six months of 2021 compared to approximately $131,000 for the same period last year. Other income was approximately $1.0 million for the first six months of 2021, compared to approximately $567,000 for the same period last year.

Total operating costs and expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021, were approximately $7.7 million compared to $4.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in operating costs and expenses is primarily attributable to the increase in the company’s unsecured, unsubordinated notes.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021, was approximately $4.7 million, or $0.20 per share, compared to $4.5 million, or $0.20 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Financial Condition

At June 30, 2021, total assets were approximately $296.3 million compared to $226.7 million at December 31, 2020. The increase was due primarily to the increase in cash and cash equivalents and investment securities of $50.0 million, an increase of the mortgage loan portfolio of approximately $17.2 million, an increase in investment in partnership of approximately $1.8 million, and a net increase in property and equipment of $736,000.

Total liabilities at June 30, 2021 were approximately $150.0 million compared to $145.8 million at December 31, 2020. This increase is principally due to an increase in the line of credit of approximately $6.2 million, advances from borrowers of $1.2 million and deferred revenue of approximately $131,000 offset by decreases in dividends payable of $2.7 million, mortgage payable of $770,000 and other items.

Shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2021 was approximately $146.3 million compared to approximately $80.9 million at December 31, 2020. This increase was due primarily to net proceeds of $40.6 million from the sale of shares of our Series A Preferred Stock, net proceeds of $22.9 million from the sale of common shares and net income of approximately $4.7 million.

On July 15, 2021, the Company authorized and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share to be paid to shareholders of record as of the close of trading on the NYSE American on July 26, 2021. The dividend was paid on July 30, 2021.

Investor Conference Call

The company will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time, to discuss in greater detail its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021, as well as its outlook for the balance of 2021.

Interested parties can access the conference call via telephone by dialing toll free 1-888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering the entry code: 709814. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2304/42490 or on Sachem’s website at https://ir.sachemcapitalcorp.com/presentations.

The webcast will also be archived on the company’s website and a telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call through Tuesday, August 31, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or 919-992-2331 for international callers and by entering replay passcode: 42490.

About Sachem Capital Corp.

Sachem Capital Corp. specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term (i.e., three years or less) secured, non­banking loans (sometimes referred to as “hard money” loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located primarily in Connecticut. The company does not lend to owner occupants. The company’s primary underwriting criteria is a conservative loan to value ratio. The properties securing the company’s loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are held for resale or investment.   Each loan is secured by a first mortgage lien on real estate. Each loan is also personally guaranteed by the principal(s) of the borrower, which guaranty may be collaterally secured by a pledge of the guarantor’s interest in the borrower. The company also makes opportunistic real estate purchases apart from its lending activities. The company believes that it qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes and has elected to be taxed as a REIT beginning with its 2017 tax year.

(tables follow)
SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.
BALANCE SHEETS

       
  June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020
  (Unaudited) (Audited)
Assets      
Assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $62,225,813  $19,408,028 
Investment securities  44,502,267   37,293,703 
Investment in partnership  1,843,398    
Mortgages receivable  172,793,975   155,616,300 
Interest and fees receivable  2,017,996   1,820,067 
Other receivables  131,175   67,307 
Due from borrowers  2,306,346   2,025,663 
Prepaid expenses  153,732   71,313 
Property and equipment, net  2,168,988   1,433,388 
Real estate owned  7,892,845   8,861,609 
Other deposits  192,646    
Deferred financing costs  88,212   72,806 
Total assets $296,317,393  $226,670,184 
       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity      
Liabilities:      
Notes payable (net of deferred financing costs of $4,383,186 and $4,866,058) $110,143,564  $109,640,692 
Mortgage payable     767,508 
Line of credit  34,276,418   28,055,648 
Accrued dividends payable     2,654,977 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  315,708   372,662 
Other loans     257,845 
Security deposits held  13,416   13,416 
Advances from borrowers  2,987,231   1,830,539 
Deferred revenue  2,230,435   2,099,331 
Notes payable  42,918   54,682 
Accrued interest  18,299   3,344 
Total liabilities  150,027,989   145,750,644 
       
Commitments and Contingencies      
       
Shareholders’ equity:      
Preferred shares - $.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 1,700,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock issued and outstanding  1,700    
Common stock - $.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 26,733,213 and 22,124,801 issued and outstanding  26,733   22,125 
Paid-in capital  147,362,456   83,814,376 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (137,802)  (25,992)
Accumulated deficit  (963,683)  (2,890,969)
Total shareholders' equity  146,289,404   80,919,540 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $296,317,393  $226,670,184 


SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.
STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(unaudited)

              
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
  June 30,  June 30,  
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
Revenue:             
Interest income from loans $4,682,295  $3,265,677  $9,213,528  $6,167,083 
Investment income  180,120   33,162   422,811   130,678 
Income from partnership investment  36,868      54,241    
Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities  85,471   (8,925)  (43,968)  437,159 
Origination fees  831,893   647,499   1,349,321   1,158,555 
Late and other fees  61,970   21,099   97,899   35,880 
Processing fees  43,410   39,665   79,385   86,123 
Rental income (loss), net  (9,398)  29,456   (5,214)  40,184 
Debt forgiveness  257,845      257,845    
Other income  543,421   283,009   1,000,230   567,283 
Total revenue  6,713,895   4,310,642   12,426,078   8,622,945 
              
Operating costs and expenses:             
Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs  2,505,234   1,152,302   4,969,989   2,302,255 
Professional fees  251,170   110,104   482,928   242,413 
Compensation, fees and taxes  812,143   388,075   1,404,230   732,569 
Exchange fees  12,465      24,795   7,272 
Other expenses and taxes  23,506   6,534   45,314   35,238 
Depreciation  21,263   14,688   40,865   30,971 
General and administrative expenses  248,308   127,460   407,916   267,674 
Loss on sale of real estate  14,962      17,096   4,460 
Impairment loss  294,000   245,000   319,000   495,000 
Total operating costs and expenses  4,183,051   2,044,163   7,712,133   4,117,852 
Net income  2,530,844   2,266,479   4,713,945   4,505,093 
              
Other comprehensive (loss) gain             
Unrealized (loss) gain on investment securities  (104,316)  221,449   (111,810)  86,067 
Comprehensive income $2,426,528  $2,487,928  $4,602,135  $4,591,160 
Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding:             
Basic $0.10  $0.10  $0.20  $0.20 
Diluted $0.10  $0.10  $0.20  $0.20 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:             
Basic  24,851,010   22,117,301   23,503,679   22,117,301 
Diluted  24,857,897   22,117,301   23,507,685   22,117,301 


SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(unaudited)

       
  Six Months Ended
  June 30, 
  2021  2020 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES      
Net income $4,713,945  $4,505,093 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Amortization of deferred financing costs and bond discount  502,872   235,913 
Write-off of deferred financing costs  72,806    
Depreciation expense  40,865   30,971 
Stock based compensation  62,319   8,214 
Impairment loss  319,000   495,000 
Loss on sale of real estate  17,096   4,460 
Loss (gain) on sale of marketable securities  43,968   (437,159)
Debt forgiveness  (257,845)   
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
(Increase) decrease in:      
  Interest and fees receivable  (197,929)  (186,094)
  Other receivables  (63,868)  25,000 
  Due from borrowers  (280,683)  (597,776)
  Prepaid expenses  (82,419)  (48,441)
  Deposits on property and equipment     71,680 
(Decrease) increase in:      
  Accrued interest  14,955   (144)
  Accounts payable and accrued expenses  (56,954)  51,836 
  Deferred revenue  131,104   (346,855)
  Advances from borrowers  1,156,692   163,933 
Total adjustments  1,421,979   (529,462)
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES  6,135,924   3,975,631 
       
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES      
Purchase of investment securities  (85,471,393)  (17,428,603)
Proceeds from the sale of investment securities  78,107,144   17,940,198 
Purchase of interest in investment partnership  (1,843,398)   
Proceeds from sale of real estate owned  919,014   1,762,775 
Acquisitions of and improvements to real estate owned  (286,346)  (1,027,533)
Purchase of property and equipment  (776,465)  (62,567)
Security deposits held     5,616 
Principal disbursements for mortgages receivable  (75,190,172)  (42,303,747)
Principal collections on mortgages receivable  58,012,498   25,417,062 
Costs in connection with investment activities  (192,646)   
NET CASH USED FOR INVESTING ACTIVITIES  (26,721,764)  (15,696,799)
       
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES      
Proceeds from line of credit  6,220,770    
Repayment of mortgage payable  (767,508)  (8,181)
Principal payments on notes payable  (11,764)  (10,031)
Dividends paid  (5,441,636)  (2,654,076)
Financings costs incurred  (88,212)  (58,353)
Proceeds from other loans     257,845 
Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of expenses  22,878,849    
Proceeds from issuance of Series A Preferred Stock, net of expenses  40,613,126    
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES  63,403,625   (2,472,796)
       
NET INCREASE(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS  42,817,785   (14,193,964)
       
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS- BEGINNING OF YEAR  19,408,028   18,841,937 
       
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $62,225,813  $4,647,973 
       
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION      
Interest paid $4,479,800  $2,066,341 