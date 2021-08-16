Collegium Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Program

STOUGHTON, Mass., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL), a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $100 million of the Company’s shares of common stock.



“Collegium is in a phase of growth and value creation, and this share repurchase program reflects our confidence in the underlying strength of our differentiated pain portfolio,” said Joe Ciaffoni, President and Chief Executive Officer of Collegium. “We are committed to maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and we believe that our strong financial position gives us the flexibility to return cash to shareholders, execute on our business strategy and invest in our long-term growth.”

The timing and amount of any share repurchases under the share repurchase program will be determined by Collegium’s management at its discretion based on ongoing assessments of the capital needs of the business, the market price of Collegium’s common stock and general market conditions. Share repurchases under the program may be made through a variety of methods, which may include open market purchases, block trades, or any combination of such methods. The program does not obligate Collegium to acquire any particular amount of its common stock, and the share repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company’s discretion.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com.

