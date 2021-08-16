Handdy Timesheets is now Handdy with new Logo, Website and UI

Pittsburgh, PA, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Handdy.com announced today that their software Handdy Timesheets is now renamed as Handdy.



Name change

Handdy Timesheets, the makers of the leading employee productivity monitoring software are proud to announce the change of its name to Handdy. Along with the name change they have also launched their new website, logo, and UI.

To serve their customers better in the post pandemic era, they have incorporated many new features in their software. Besides employee timesheets, Handdy now boasts of a suite of new features including employee monitoring, productivity tracking and workforce analytics. It is now compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux.

New logo and website

To reflect the changes in the product, a new website, logo, and UI is also introduced by the team at Handdy.

While the business world was trying to cope up with this unprecedented catastrophe, the team at Handdy saw this ray of hope, and this is best summed up by Handdy’s new logo. The pall of gloom is lifted by the energetic, enthusiastic and warmth of Orange. The logo at its core are the employees and team, with the circle encapsulating team measuring performance which aligns with productivity and analysis.

The covid-19 pandemic had made everyone rethink about how companies will work in the future, and how this will reshape future of employee and employer engagement. The dynamics of conducting business has completely changed and so have the means. Offices replaced by homes, seminars with webinars, team meetings with virtual meetings, managers with no proper means to assess employee engagement, productivity, and overall operations.

This is where Handdy.com comes in.

“We have reinvented ourselves to play a key role in the “new normal” and we want to make a real difference to organisations to improve their employee productivity, operational efficiency, and employer-employee engagement, said Palani Kumar, COO of Handdy.com Inc.

About us

Handdy.com is a leading employee productivity monitoring software company.

Handdy is headquartered in Pittsburgh, USA with branches in London, UK, and India. For more information visit https://www.handdy.com/ or call +1 412-267-1529