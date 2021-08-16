Xeriant Expands Advisory Board with Former DOD NAVAIR Executive

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTC PINK: XERI) (“the Company” or “Xeriant”), an aerospace technology company, announced today the appointment of Robert Carullo to the Company’s Advisory Board. Mr. Carullo brings decades of experience in aircraft development programs, defense contracting, and the sourcing, assessment and integration of innovative aerospace technologies from academia, industry and government agencies.



“Mr. Carullo’s extensive industry contacts, technical expertise and background in aircraft program management will be invaluable as we execute our plans in the Advanced Air Mobility space. Robert is a strong proponent of vertical lift aircraft for civilian applications and the emerging technologies that support their development. One of his most notable projects was the V-22 Osprey, which is still the only production tiltrotor in the world,” commented Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant, Inc.

Over his impressive career with the Naval Air System Command (NAVAIR) and the Office of Naval Research, Mr. Carullo has held leadership positions on numerous aviation technology projects, coordinating R&D efforts across government agencies, institutions and corporate entities to successfully achieve Department of Defense (DOD) objectives. At NAVAIR Lakehurst, the largest Naval Aviation facility in the Northeastern U.S., he was Supervisory Program Manager of International Sales, overseeing a $1.0 billion budget, including 27 Allied Aircraft Programs. During his seven years on site at Boeing Helicopters as the DOD’s Technical Representative for the V-22 Tiltrotor Full Scale Development Program, he led a 21-person team tasked with providing preliminary approval of data for NAVAIR and source information for continued Congressional funding. During this period, he founded the National Tiltrotor Technology Coalition that focused on leveraging the V-22 program to develop a civil tiltrotor.

“Converging breakthroughs across the spectrum of scientific and engineering disciplines are dramatically impacting the development of next-generation aircraft platforms, transforming how we travel, deliver goods or conduct warfare,” stated Robert Carullo. “I look forward to working with the Xeriant team at this exciting time in our industry.”

Following his retirement from government service, he has been consulting for various aerospace and defense subcontractors. Mr. Carullo currently serves as the Executive Director of the Strengthening Mid-Atlantic Region for Tomorrow (SMART) Congressional Initiative. SMART’s mission is to advocate for research, development and technology-based opportunities for economic growth in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. SMART has provided issue papers, conducted 335 major events, and facilitated $625 million in direct and $1.2B in indirect projects.

A U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran, Mr. Carullo was an Attack Helicopter Crew Chief, Senior Mechanic and Technical Inspector. Over his career, he was awarded Congressional Commendations, Department of the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service and multiple U.S. Army Air Medals, Campaign Badges and Expeditionary Medals. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Drexel University.

