Global Millimeter Wave Equipment Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2027 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $90.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 36.7% CAGR

Global Millimeter Wave Equipment Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Millimeter Wave Equipment estimated at US$300.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 37.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Telecommunication Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 37.2% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Radar & Satellite Communication Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 40.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $90.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 36.7% CAGR



The Millimeter Wave Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$90.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$479.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 36.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 34.2% and 32.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 26.7% CAGR.



Scanner Systems Segment to Record 36.1% CAGR



In the global Scanner Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 36.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$36.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$313.9 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$346.3 Million by the year 2027.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Millimeter Wave Technology - Changing the Wireless Future

Bandwidth Hungry Networks to Drive the Market

Recent Market Activity

Millimeter Wave Spectrum

Outlook

Overcoming the Limitations

Competitive Scenario

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 36 Featured)

Aviat Networks, Inc. (USA)

BridgeWave Communications, Inc. (USA)

CableFree: Wireless Excellence Limited (UK)

DragonWave, Inc. (Canada)

E-Band Communications, LLC (USA)

ELVA-1 Millimeter Wave Division (Russia)

INTRACOM TELECOM (Greece)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Siklu Communication Ltd (Israel)

Trex Enterprises Corporation (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Applications to Drive the Market

Transforming Wireless Technology Landscape Offers Ripe Opportunities

Evolution of Mobile Wireless Technologies

5G - The Future in Store

Small Cell Backhaul - A Lucrative Segment

Growing Need for High Frequency Bandwidths for Ultrahigh Capacity Backhaul

Metrocells - A Step Ahead of Macrocells

Expanding Internet User Base: A Key Driving Force

Rapid Penetration of Smartphones: A Strong Growth Driver

Exploring Opportunities for Mm-Wave Technology

Radar on A Chip Penetrates New End Markets

Leveraging on the Controversies Surrounding X-Ray Scanners

Cracking the Quality Issues

Evolving to Suit New Generation Radio Access Network

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Current & Future Analysis for Millimeter Wave Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Millimeter Wave Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

World 15-Year Perspective for Millimeter Wave Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Telecommunication Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Radar & Satellite Communication Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Scanner Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Telecommunication by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Military & Defense by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Industry by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 36

