GCC Outbound Tourism Market Report 2021-2028: Health & Safety Measures, Digital Technologies, Travel Re-Opening Trends, Domestic And International Flights, Hajj and Umrah Travel Conditions

Outbound travel and tourism are the activities of travelling to a foreign country by the residential citizens for various purposes such as leisure & pleasure, for medical & healthcare-based solutions, business, education and others. With the growing economies of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and Kuwait, the disposable income of the population is also increasing, leading to a direct increase in leisure activities including international travel.

The Middle East outbound tourism to other parts of the world has increased over the past few years on account of various factors including decreased cost of international airfare, availability of affordable travel packages, and increasing number of direct flights to the many cities of destination.

The Saudi Arabia outbound travel and tourism market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.21% over the forecast period and garner a revenue around USD 27,000 million by 2028.

UAE's market is estimated to garner a revenue close to USD 30,500 million by 2028, by growing at a CAGR of about 19% throughout the forecast period. Similarly, Qatar's market is estimated to grow by a CAGR of over 18% over the forecast period and gain revenue of more than USD 13,000 million by 2028.

The market in Kuwait is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 18% over the forecast period, and generate a revenue of approximately USD 17,000 million by 2028, up from about USD 12,000 million in 2019.

The GCC outbound travel and tourism market is segmented into duration, tourism type, age group, booking method, and spent type. On the basis of spent type, the market is segmented into air tickets, hotel, insurance, and others.

In Saudi Arabia, the air tickets segment is anticipated to hold a significant revenue share of around USD 5000 million by 2028 on the back of highest share of international flights in the region. Moreover, in UAE, the same segment is projected to garner a revenue approximately USD 6000 million by 2028, up from over USD 3900 million in 2019, on account of increasing number of trips, for various purposes.

In Qatar, the segment holds the largest market share, and is expected to continue leading the segment share in terms of revenue, by gaining more than USD 5900 million by 2028, up from over USD 3700 million in 2019 owing to the high flight fares. In Kuwait, the air tickets segment is projected to hold the largest revenue share, with gaining USD 7000 million approximately by 2028, owing to the high number direct and indirect flights in the region.

The major players in the market include various leading airlines, hotel chains, and other hospitality services operating in the gulf region.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Assumptions and Acronyms



3. Research Methodology



4. Executive Summary- Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar & Kuwait Outbound Travel and Tourism Market



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Drivers

5.2. Restraints

5.3. Trends

5.4. Opportunities



6. Analysis Of Number of Saudi National's Departures from Saudi Arabia



7. Impact Of Covid-19 on the Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar & Kuwait Outbound Travel and Tourism Market



8. Overview On Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar & Kuwait Travel & Tourism

8.1. Current Covid-19 Scenario in Saudi Arabia (In Last One Month)

8.2. Travel Restrictions Post Covid-19

8.3. Health & Safety Measures Adopted in The Countries

8.4. Digital Technologies

8.5. Travel Re-Opening Trends

8.6. Domestic And International Flights

8.7. Hajj And Umrah Travel Conditions



9. Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar & Kuwait Outbound Travel and Tourism Market Outlook



10. Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar & Kuwait Outbound Travel and Tourism Market Outlook, Regional Analysis

10.1. Outbound Travel and Tourism Market Outlook 2019-2028

10.1.1. Market Value (USD Million)

10.2. Outbound Travel And Tourism

10.2.1. By Duration

10.2.1.1. Less Than 7 Days, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

10.2.1.2. 7-30 Days, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

10.2.1.3. 1-6 Months, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

10.2.1.4. More Than 6 Months, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

10.2.2. By Tourism Type

10.2.2.1. Leisure, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

10.2.2.2. Religious, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

10.2.2.3. Cultural Tourism, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

10.2.2.4. Medical Tourism, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

10.2.2.5. Sports & Adventure, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

10.2.2.6. Mice, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

10.2.3. By Age Group

10.2.3.1. Generation Z, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

10.2.3.2. Millennials, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

10.2.3.3. Generation X, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

10.2.3.4. Baby Boomers, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

10.2.4. By Booking Method

10.2.4.1. Online, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

10.2.4.2. Offline, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

10.2.4.2.1. Travel Agency Outlets, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

10.2.4.2.2. Airlines, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

10.2.4.2.3. Others, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

10.2.5. By Spent Type

10.2.5.1. Air Tickets, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

10.2.5.2. Hotel, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

10.2.5.3. Insurance, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

10.2.5.4. Others, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

10.2.6. By Destination



11. Analyst's Review



