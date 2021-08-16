Report on transactions with ALK-Abelló A/S B-shares and associated securities by managerial staff

Hørsholm, DENMARK

ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) reports the following transactions:

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility / person closely associated
a)NameBertil Lindmark
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Directors
b)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameALK-Abelló A/S
b)LEI529900SGCREUZCZ7P020
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Shares

DK0060027142
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 2,962               201
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

201

DKK 595,362
e)Date of the transaction2021-08-13
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen

ALK-Abelló A/S

