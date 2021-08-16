Lone Worker Safety Solution Market to Account for $180 Million by 2025

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lone Worker Safety Solutions (1st Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for lone worker safety solutions in Europe and North America is served by various companies offering hardware devices, software solutions and alarm monitoring and response services.

The North American market is estimated to grow even faster from 320,000 users at the end of 2020 to 605,000 users at the end of 2025. The market value for lone worker safety solutions in Europe and North America reached an estimated € 85 million and € 50 million respectively in 2020. In Europe, the market value is estimated to grow to € 115 million by 2025 and in North America the market value is estimated to reach € 75 million in 2025.

Only a few companies offer complete end-to-end solutions. The UK is the largest and most mature lone worker safety solution market in Europe and North America, followed by the Canadian market. Many of the largest vendors of lone worker protection devices and services originate from these two countries.

Lone worker safety solutions can have numerous benefits for both employers and employees. Well-implemented solutions can improve peace of mind for employees, thus reducing stress and employee turnover.

Modern lone worker safety solutions consist of a dedicated lone worker device or smartphone app able to send an alarm signal and a monitoring platform that displays information about the location and status of the lone workers. In case of emergency, workers can call for help from co-workers, professional alarm monitoring operators as well as the police and other emergency responders.

Estimates suggests that the user base of lone worker safety solutions in Europe and North America was 1.1 million at the end of 2020. In Europe, the user base is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7 percent, from 740,000 users at the end of 2020 to reach 1.2 million users at the end of 2025.

Leading players in the UK include PeopleSafe (Send for Help), Lone Worker Solutions (Totalmobile), Safe Apps, Reliance High-Tech, SoloProtect, Orbis Protect, Vismo and Safe Shores Monitoring. Leading vendors in Canada are Tsunami Solutions, Blackline Safety and Aware360. Additional vendors in Europe and North America include Crystal Code, Honeywell, AlertGPS, Neovigie and Beepiz.

This report answers the following questions:

Which are the leading providers of lone worker safety solutions?

What offerings are available from device vendors and service providers?

Are smartphone apps or dedicated lone worker safety devices more commonly used?

What impact will technology advancements have on the market?

Which countries are adopting regulations for lone worker safety?

How will the lone worker safety market evolve in the next five years?

What are the key drivers behind the adoption of lone worker safety services?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

1 Lone worker safety solutions

1.1 Employment statistics

1.2 Lone working

1.3 Lone worker solution infrastructure

1.3.1 Device segment

1.3.2 Positioning segment

1.3.3 Network segment

1.3.4 Platform segment

1.4 Lone worker legislation and standards

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 Europe

2 Market analysis and forecast

2.1 Market landscape

2.2 Solution provider market shares

2.3 Market forecast

2.4 Market drivers and trends

2.4.1 Body-worn cameras add a new dimension to lone worker protection

2.4.2 Upcoming 2G/3G sunset create challenges and opportunities for LW vendors

2.4.3 Consolidation in the UK market

2.4.4 Home working becomes more common post-pandemic

2.4.5 Big opportunities in the private sector

3 Company profiles and strategies

3.1 Lone worker safety solution vendors

3.1.1 AlertGPS

3.1.2 Aware360

3.1.3 Beepiz (SuiviDeFlotte.net)

3.1.4 Blackline Safety

3.1.5 Crystal Code

3.1.6 First2HelpYou

3.1.7 Honeywell

3.1.8 LONEALERT (Advance IT Group)

3.1.9 Lone Worker Solutions (Totalmobile)

3.1.10 Neovigie (LPI Group)

3.1.11 Orbis Protect

3.1.12 Oysta Technology

3.1.13 PeopleSafe (Send For Help)

3.1.14 Pick Protection

3.1.15 Reliance High-Tech

3.1.16 Roadpost

3.1.17 Safe Apps

3.1.18 Safe Shores Monitoring

3.1.19 SoloProtect

3.1.20 Terracom

3.1.21 Track24

3.1.22 Tsunami Solutions

3.1.23 Vatix

3.1.24 Vecima Networks

3.1.25 Vismo

3.2 Lone worker device manufacturers

3.2.1 Garmin

3.2.2 Globalstar

3.2.3 SAVV

3.2.4 Scandinavian Radio Technology

3.2.5 Teltonika

3.2.6 Twig Com

3.2.7 ZOLEO

