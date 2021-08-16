The global RO membrane market size is projected to reach USD 5.0 billion by 2026 from USD 3.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.0%

New York, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market by Type, End-use Industry, Filter Module, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03903678/?utm_source=GNW

The increase in demand for industrial process water and growth in urbanization in the emerging economies, such as APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South America, are also driving the market.



Thin-film composite membranes accounted for the largest share amongst other types in the RO membrane market

Thin-film composite membranes are widely for water & wastewater treatment.Thin-film composite membranes are manufactured largely for use in water purification or desalination systems.



These membranes have high rejection for unwanted materials such as metal ions and salts, good mechanical strength, and high filtration rate.In addition, these membranes possess good chemical and mechanical stability and portray excellent membrane formability characteristics.



Also, these membranes have been recognized to promote water permeation thus, high water recovery and good quality of treated water.



Water & wastewater treatment accounted for the largest market share amongst other end-use industry in the RO membrane market

Water & wastewater treatment segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry for the RO membrane market.Water shortage and improving regulations mandating wastewater treatment and reuse are driving the market for water & wastewater treatment segment.



Rising demand for potable water from countries such as China, India, Brazil, African nations, and others have also led to the large market size. In addition, increasing desalination activities in countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, India, China, the US, and others are expected to further drive the market for water & wastewater treatment.



APAC is projected to grow the fastest in the RO membrane market during the forecast period.

APAC is predicted to be the fastest-growing region amongst others in the RO membrane market in 2020, in terms of value.Increasing government initiatives in providing water access to all, an increase in the population, and heightened urbanization are driving the market in APAC.



China, Japan, and India are the major markets in this region. In addition, expanding industrial activities, residential & commercial sector growth in countries such as Singapore, China, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, India, and others, are also driving the market growth of water & wastewater treatment in the RO membrane industry.



The key players in this market are DuPont Water Solutions (US), Toray Industries (Japan), Suez Water Technologies and Solutions (US)France), Hydranautics (US), LG Chem (South Korea), Koch (US), Mann Hummel Water & Fluid Solutions (Germany), Membranium (Russia), and Toyobo Co. Ltd. (Japan). These players have established a strong foothold in the market by adopting strategies, such as new product launches, investment & expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions.



Research Coverage

This report covers the RO membrane market and forecasts its market size until 2026.The market has been segmented based on type, end-use industry, filter module, application, and region.



The report also provides detailed information on company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players to strengthen their positions in the market.The report also provides insights into the driving and restraining factors in the RO membrane market, along with opportunities and challenges across these industries.



It also includes profiles for top manufacturers in the market.



